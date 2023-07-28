Novak Djokovic's retirement speculation heightens, possibly surpassing Rafael Nadal's farewell

The tennis world is abuzz with retirement speculation surrounding Novak Djokovic, the renowned tennis star, as his family's statements fuel the uncertainty. This comes in the wake of Rafael Nadal's recent announcement of a potential farewell in the near future.

If the statements made by Djokovic's family hold true, there is a possibility that the Serbian tennis star's retirement could occur even before Rafael Nadal returns for his final professional year on the tour.

The tennis world has been adjusting to the retirement of Roger Federer, which struck last September in London, and now faces the prospect of another farewell from Rafael Nadal, who recently hinted that 2024 might mark his last year in the sport. However, it appears that Novak Djokovic, the last of the illustrious Big Three, may be gearing up to surprise fans globally, thanks to speculation sparked by his family. If their words indeed prove accurate, Djokovic's retirement could potentially take place before Nadal embarks on his final professional journey.

During the previous year, Nadal revealed that 2023 would be his last on the tour when he withdrew from Roland Garros due to a hip injury, keeping him off the court for a significant part of the season. This announcement came merely eight months after his long-time rival and friend, Roger Federer, bid an emotional farewell to the sport during the Laver Cup at the O2 Arena.

While Djokovic's extraordinary fitness level prompted many to believe he could add more titles to his name after surpassing the Grand Slam record in men's singles tennis, a heart-wrenching loss in the Wimbledon final against Carlos Alcaraz sparked retirement discussions. In that match, the 36-year-old missed the opportunity to achieve an unprecedented 24th Major in the Open Era, surpassing Serena Williams.

In a revealing documentary titled "Novak Djokovic – Untold Stories," the tennis legend's mother, Dijana, disclosed that her son feels he has accomplished "everything" and could retire immediately. She remarked, "It’s all up to him. As far as I’m concerned, he can retire right now – he has won everything." Moreover, Djokovic's father, Srdan, had previously fueled the speculation by expressing his retirement wish for 2024, which coincides with the potential retirement year of Rafael Nadal.

Despite the uncertainties surrounding Djokovic's future, he remains determined to return to the US Open. After missing the 2022 edition due to Covid restrictions for unvaccinated foreigners, Djokovic expressed his eagerness to compete in New York. Although he withdrew from the Toronto tune-up event, citing fatigue, he is expected to participate in the Cincinnati Masters in mid-August before embarking on his quest for a 24th Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows. Tennis enthusiasts await Djokovic's next moves, curious to see how the retirement rumours will unfold.