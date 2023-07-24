Novak Djokovic withdraws from Toronto event due to fatigue, raises concerns for US Open 2023

Tennis fans were surprised when Novak Djokovic, the 23-time Grand Slam winner, announced his decision to withdraw from next month's National Bank Open in Toronto.

The tennis world was taken by surprise as Novak Djokovic announced his decision to withdraw from the National Bank Open in Toronto next month. Citing fatigue as the primary reason for his withdrawal, the 23-time Grand Slam winner expressed regret in missing out on the tournament, where he has enjoyed remarkable success in the past.

Having claimed four Canada ATP Masters 1000 titles and an impressive record of 37-7 in the event, Djokovic's absence leaves a notable void in the competition. American Christopher Eubanks will now have the opportunity to participate in the main draw, following his commendable performance at this year's Wimbledon.

In a press release shared by Tennis Canada, the 36-year-old Serbian star conveyed his appreciation to Tournament Director Karl Hale for understanding his decision. Despite withdrawing from Toronto, Djokovic expressed hopes of returning to Canada and Toronto in the future to play in front of the passionate fans.

Despite his recent withdrawal, Djokovic's performance this year has been nothing short of exceptional. The Serbian has already secured victories at the French Open and Australian Open, boasting a remarkable 33-5 record in 2023. However, his quest for an eighth Wimbledon title was thwarted by the young Spanish sensation, Carlos Alcaraz, who clinched a thrilling victory in the final, marking the end of Djokovic's impressive winning streak on the revered Centre Court.

As the tennis community awaits Djokovic's future plans and his potential participation in the US Open 2023, the focus now shifts to Toronto, where fans will witness a fiercely competitive event in the absence of the world's top-ranked player.

