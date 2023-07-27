Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Novak Djokovic's father hints on son’s retirement after 2024 season

    Srdjan Djokovic, the father of tennis legend Novak Djokovic, expresses his wish for his son to retire from the sport after the 2024 season. 

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 27, 2023, 5:30 PM IST

    Srdjan Djokovic, the father of Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic, has voiced his desire for his son to retire from the sport after the conclusion of the 2024 season. He believes it is time for Novak to embrace the next chapter of his life and enjoy the rewards of his illustrious career. Novak, who recently turned 34 and holds the record for the most Grand Slam titles won by a male player (23), faced a defeat in the Wimbledon final against world no. 1 Carlos Alcaraz.

    In Sportal's documentary titled 'Novak Djokovic - Untold Stories,' Srdjan expressed his sentiments, stating, "As far as my wishes for him go, he has already fulfilled them all seven-eight years ago. The rest is this amazing bonus."

    He further emphasised that playing tennis is an extremely demanding and challenging job, both physically and mentally, and believes that after dedicating himself wholeheartedly to the sport for three decades, it is time for Novak to consider stepping back.

    Also Read: Novak Djokovic withdraws from Toronto event due to fatigue, raises concerns for US Open 2023

    While acknowledging that Novak's career in tennis has been remarkable, Srdjan believes that this is not the only phase of his son's life. He hopes that the rising generation of players will now take the center stage in the tennis world.

    As Novak Djokovic's legacy continues to shine brightly, his father looks forward to witnessing the next phase of his son's journey, with new opportunities and experiences awaiting him beyond the tennis court.

    Also Read: Carlos Alcaraz shines, but Spain suffers defeat at Hopman Cup

    Last Updated Jul 27, 2023, 5:30 PM IST
