Naomi Osaka crashes out of French Open 2022; considers skipping Wimbledon

Naomi Osaka was knocked out of the French Open in the first round on Monday, 12 months after controversially quitting the tournament.

Former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka was knocked out of the French Open 2022 in the first round on Monday, a year after controversially quitting the tournament due to mental health issues.

The Japanese star was defeated 7-5, 6-4 by United States' Amanda Anisimova, serving up eight double faults and committing 29 unforced errors.

In 2021, the four-time Grand Slam winner withdrew from Roland Garros when she refused to honour mandatory media commitments before revealing she had been suffering from depression.

Osaka was fined and threatened with a Grand Slam ban for her opposition to news conferences which she likened to "kicking people when they're down".

Also read: French Open 2022: Reaching my dream, says Alcaraz after first-round win in Paris

After her loss, the former World No.1 stated that she might skip Wimbledon over the decision to strip the Grand Slam tournament of ranking points.

"I would say the decision is kind of affecting my mentality going into the grass like I'm not 100% sure if I'm going to go there," Osaka said.

"I would love to go just to get some experience on the grass court, but at the same time, I don't want to say pointless, but I'm the type of player that gets motivated by seeing my ranking go up," the Japanese star added.

"I'm the type of player who gets motivated by the idea of rising in the rankings. So the intention of this measure was good, but the execution is all over the place," Osaka concluded.

The ATP and WTA tours last week removed ranking points from Wimbledon after the All England Club banned Russian and Belarusian players in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.