Poland's Maja Chwalinska made history by becoming the first qualifier to reach the French Open women's singles final. Her dream run came despite financial troubles that nearly forced her out of her Paris hotel before sponsor support arrived.

The World No.114 and Polish tennis player Maja Chwalinska scripted a historic feat following her victory over Diana Shnaider of Russia in the women’s singles’ semifinal at the French Open 2026 on Thursday, June 4.

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Chwalinska became the first qualifier to reach the women’s singles’ French Open final, defeating a first-time semifinalist, Shnaider in two straight sets - 7-6, 6-4. Though the opening set was a grueling, hour-long battle that went to a tie-break, the 24-year-old showed enough composure under pressure, producing a stunning turnaround to clinch it 7-6(4) before carrying that momentum into the second set to seal her place in history.

Maja Chwalinska became the Qualifier to reach the Grand Slam final in women’s singles in the Open Era, since Emma Raducanu, who famously won the 2021 US Open as a qualifier. Throughout her campaign so far, the Polish player dropped only one set, a remarkable statistic that highlights her dominance and consistency,

Also Read: Roland Garros: Chwalinska makes history, qualifier in women's final

Chwalinska Faced Eviction for Her Paris Hotel Room

Maja Chwalinska’s path to her maiden Grand Slam final at Roland Garros hasn’t been easy, as she had to go through three qualifying rounds to earn a place in the main draw of the clay court Major. Chwalinska might’ve expected that her stay in Paris wouldn’t extend deep into the second week of the tournament, leaving her in a difficult financial spot.

As she reached the fourth round of the tournament, the reality of her extended stay began to clash with her limited budget. Since the prize money is paid out to the players only after the conclusion of the French Open, the 24-year-old found herself in a position of potentially running out of funds to pay for her hotel accommodation in one of Europe’s most expensive cities.

Before the Roland Garros, Chwalinska had a total career earnings of $864,030, which was not enough to provide her with the financial security many of her peers enjoy, as she arrived in Paris without a sponsor. Soon after, Polish nutrition company Oshee, which also sponsors Iga Swiatek, stepped in to cover her lodging costs, allowing the player to focus on her historic run without the stress of managing her hotel expenses.

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Surviving in a city like Paris for an extended period, especially for a professional tennis player on a limited budget, is a significant financial challenge due to high accommodation costs and the fact that prize money is only distributed after the tournament concludes.

In the case of Maja Chwalinska, things would’ve reached a breaking point had she not secured support, as her unexpected journey through qualifying and deep into the main draw left her without the immediate liquidity needed to sustain her stay in an expensive city like Paris.

A Life-Changing Payday for Chwalinska

Maja Chwalinska entered the Roland Garros with total career earnings of $864,030, a figure that highlights the financial precariousness often faced by players outside the world's top 100. Her deep run into the ongoing edition of the French Open left her in an initially difficult financial position, as the tournament prize money is not distributed until the conclusion of the event.

After reaching her maiden Grand Slam final at the French Open 2026, Maja Chwalinska is guaranteed to earn a prize money of $1,624,000 (approximately €1.4 million), which is more than her entire earnings in her professional career. If she wins the Roland Garros final, Chwalinska will take home the 3,253,600 (approximately €2.8 million).

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From her total earnings of $864,030 to a potential total surpassing $4 million, this fortnight in Paris has fundamentally transformed her professional trajectory. For a qualifier like Chwalinska, this windfall is not just money, but also represents financial security to invest in her coaching, travel, and recovery, allowing her to compete with the sport's elite without the constant stress of managing the basic costs of professional tennis.

The intervention of the Polish nutrition company Oshee ensured that Maja Chwalinska was able to clear the immediate hurdle of her hotel expenses, paving the way for her to make history as the first qualifier to reach a French Open final in the Open Era.

Also Read: French Open 2026: Why Was Adolfo Daniel Vellejo Fined $65,000? Reason Explained

‘Don’t Know What’s Going On’

Following her victory over Diana Shainder in the semifinal, Maja Chwalinska couldn’t help but feel overwhelmed by the magnitude of her achievement. However, the 24-year-old was quick to shift her focus back to the task at hand, emphasizing her desire to stay grounded and recover physically for the biggest match of her life,

“Like a dream, honestly. I don’t know what’s going on. “I’m just…I don’t know what to say I’m sorry, I’m just very happy,” the first-time Grand Slam finalist said.

“I mean, it’s so challenging to play against the best players in the world day by day, but it’s a Grand Slam, so you’ve just got to give your all and more. Yeah, I’m not complaining at all!” she added.

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Maja Chwalinska will face Mirra Andreeva of Russia in the women’s singles at the French Open 2026 on Court Philippe-Chatrier on Saturday, June 6. For the second consecutive edition, the Roland Garros will witness the new women’s singles champion.