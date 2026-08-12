Vedanta Leopards narrowly defeated Aussie Mavericks Jaguars 18-16, while Hubtown Panorama Panthers dominated VB Realty Cheetahs with a 16-9 win on the opening day of the World Padel League (WPL) Season 4 in Mumbai.

Vedanta Leopards began their World Padel League (WPL) Season 4 campaign with a hard-fought 18-16 victory over Aussie Mavericks Jaguars, while Hubtown Panorama Panthers secured a dominant 16-9 win over VB Realty Cheetahs on the opening day.

World Padel League Season 4 follows a round-robin format, setting the stage for a series of closely fought encounters as the teams battle it out across the league.

Leopards Secure Hard-Fought Victory

The Jaguars put up a strong fight throughout, but the Leopards held their nerve to secure the opening victory, according to a press release.

The first game of the day saw Alejandra Alonso and Claudia Jensen of the Jaguars face Marta Ortega and Veronica Virseda of the Leopards in a closely fought women's doubles contest, with both pairs involved in close calls and long exchanges before the Jaguars edged the opener 7-5.

The second set produced the first tiebreak of the season, as Ignacio Piotto and Enzo Jensen faced the Deus brothers, Miguel and Nuno, with the Leopards holding their nerve to take it 7-6.

The final men's doubles saw Pol Hernandez and Guille Collado of the Jaguars go up against Fran Guerrero and Javi Ruiz of the Leopards, with the Leopards closing out the deciding set 6-3 to complete the comeback and secure an 18-16 victory.

Panthers Dominate Cheetahs

In the second match, Hubtown Panorama Panthers produced a dominant display to defeat VB Realty Cheetahs 16-9.

After losing the opening set 4-6, the Panthers turned the match around in the next two sets, winning 6-1 and 6-2 to seal a convincing 16-9 victory.

The opening set saw Juan Tello and Eduardo Alonso of the Panthers take on Lucho Capra and Jesus Moya of the Cheetahs, with both pairs involved in intense rallies before the Cheetahs held their nerve to take the set 6-4.

The Panthers responded in the women's doubles, with Marta Caparros and Marta Barrera producing a dominant performance against Aranzazu Osoro and Julieta Bidahorria to take the set 6-1 and move ahead.

With the match on the line, Enriquei Goenaga and Rama Valenzuela delivered another strong performance for the Panthers, beating Coki Nieto and Jon Sanz 6-2 to close out the match 16-9. (ANI)