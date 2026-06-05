Qualifier Maja Chwalinska made history at Roland Garros, defeating Diana Shnaider to become the first-ever qualifier to reach the women's singles final. She will face Mirra Andreeva, who beat Marta Kostyuk, for the Grand Slam title.

Maja Chwalinska's fairytale run at Roland Garros continued on Thursday night as the qualifier defeated Diana Shnaider to become the first player in the tournament's history to reach the women's singles final after advancing through qualifying. Chwalinska will now face Mirra Andreeva with the opportunity to claim her maiden Grand Slam title.

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The 24-year-old secured her place in the championship match after defeating No. 25 seed Diana Shnaider 7-6(4), 6-4 in a hard-fought semifinal lasting 2 hours and 10 minutes. With the victory, Chwalinska became the first qualifier in tournament history to reach the Roland Garros women's singles final. She is also only the third woman to advance to the final in her main-draw debut in Paris, following the achievements of Evonne Goolagong in 1971 and Chris Evert in 1973.

'It's like a dream': Chwalinska on historic run

"It's like a dream, honestly. I don't know what's going on. I don't know what to say. I'm just very happy. It's so challenging to play against the best players in the world, day by day, but it's a Grand Slam, so you just have to give your all and more. I'm not complaining at all," Chwalinska said as per the WTA Tour website.

Chwalinska arrived in Paris with a career-best ranking of World No. 113 and is now knocking on the door of a Top 20 debut. It will be the first meeting between Chwalinska and Andreeva. It will also mark Chwalinska's first career meeting with a Top 10 opponent.

"I played (nine) matches here already, so there are no secrets," Chwalinska said. "But I watched Mirra a bit. They were playing before us, so I watched her game, and it was incredible. It's just another great experience for me. I will for sure give my all. It's a Grand Slam final."

Andreeva sets up final showdown

Meanwhile, Andreeva ended Marta Kostyuk's 17-match winning streak to reach her maiden Grand Slam final at Roland Garros, becoming the third-youngest player this century to advance to the French Open title match.

No. 8 seed Mirra Andreeva needed just 76 minutes to secure a place in the first Grand Slam final of her career at Roland Garros, defeating No. 15 seed Marta Kostyuk 6-1, 6-3 to end the Ukrainian's 17-match winning streak. (ANI)