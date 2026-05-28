Novak Djokovic advanced to the third round of the French Open 2026 with a four-set victory over Valentin Royer. The match was notably tense due to a hostile crowd, leading to a viral confrontation and frustrated post-match comments from the Serbian star as he continues his quest for a 25th Grand Slam title.

The World No.3 and Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic had a turbulent second-round encounter at the French Open 2026, where he faced both local hopeful Valentin Royer and a hostile crowd on Court Philippe-Chatrier on Wednesday, May 27.

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Djokovic kept his hopes of clinching his 25th Grand Slam title alive with a four-set victory over Royer to advance to the third round of the men’s singles. The 24-time Grand Slam champion looked in total control during the first two sets, taking them 6-3, 6-2, before the Frenchman staged a gritty comeback with 7-6 to prevent Djokovic from wrapping up a straight-sets victory.

However, the former World No.1 quickly regrouped to take the fourth set, taking it 6-3 to close out the match and secure his spot in the third round. This was his 103rd French Open win for Novak Djokovic, further extending his legendary record in Paris as he continues his quest for history.

Also Read: Djokovic survives French Open scare, breaks Federer's Grand Slam record

Djokovic’s Face-Off with Paris Crowd Goes Viral

As Novak Djokovic battled through his second-round match against Frenchman Valentin Royer, the Court Philippe-Chartier witnessed a hostility towards the Serbian tennis star by a section of the crowd who were rallying behind the local player. The atmosphere became increasingly heated, with spectators repeatedly booing Djokovic and making noise during his service motions.

Tensions peaked after Foyer celebrated the net-cord winner with fist-pumps, which Djokovic found disrespectful. As the crowd continued to jeer the Serbian tennis star, the chair umpire, Renaud Lichtenstein, was forced to intervene and appealed for calm, saying:

“Ladies and gentlemen, please have some respect for both of the players.”

However, Djokovic, as usual, did not shy away from expressing his frustration, quickly retorting:

“They have no respect. No respect.”

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Novak Djokovic has often been subjected to hostile receptions throughout his storied career, with such crowd dynamics becoming a recurring feature of his matches. Given the Serbian’s history of overcoming adverse environments, the latest incident in Paris adds another chapter to his complex relationship with certain sections of the tennis-watching public

During the Australian Open 2025, Novak Djokovic was mocked and booed to he was forced to retire from his semi-final match against Alexander Zverev due to a muscle injury. Though Djokovic has been used to such treatment, he has frequently transformed these hostile environments into a source of motivation.

‘I Won’t Play Any More French Players’

Following his victory over Valentin Royer, Novak Djokovic was visibly frustrated over the hostile reception. Speaking during the on-court interview, the Serbian tennis legend vowed not to play against the French players, while admitting the challenge he faced right from the start of the match.

“I hope I won’t play any more French players for the rest of the tournament,” Djokovic said while reflecting his frustration with the hostile atmosphere.

“It was a very tough match, a challenge right from the start. I hope I don’t have to play another French player again until the end of the tournament,” he added.

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Novak Djokovic will next face 28th seed Joao Fonseca of Brazil in the third round. The Serbian tennis star has been aiming for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam since winning his 24th Major at the 2023 US Open, where he defeated Daniil Medvedev in straight sets.

Since the 2024 Australian Open, Novak Djokovic has found the historic 25th crown tantalizingly out of reach despite consistently asserting his dominance on the biggest stages. In the last 9 Grand Slam events, Djokovic reached the final only twice, at the 2024 Wimbledon and the 2026 Australian Open.

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