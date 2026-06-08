Alexander Zverev clinched his maiden Grand Slam title at the French Open 2026, receiving praise from cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. However, Tendulkar's congratulatory post sparked a significant social media backlash due to the domestic violence allegations previously faced by Zverev.

The World No.3 and the German tennis star Alexander Zverev ended his long-awaited dream of becoming a Grand Slam champion, as he defeated Flavio Cobolli of Italy in the French Open 2026 men’s singles final on Court Philippe Chatrier on Sunday, May 7.

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The 29-year–old endured a gruelling five-set battle against Cobolli, 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-1, to clinch his maiden Grand Slam title in his fourth Major final appearance. With this, Zverev became the first German man since the legendary Boris Becker at the 1996 Australian Open to win a Grand Slam title.

Alexander Zverev scripted history by becoming the first German male player to win the French Open title in the Open Era, ending a long wait for his maiden Grand Slam trophy with a hard-fought, five-set victory over Italy's Flavio Cobolli.

Also Read: French Open 2026: Cobolli 'Almost Cried' After Friend Arnaldi’s Heartbreaking Semifinal Withdrawal

Sachin Tendulkar, Lauds Alexander Zverev’s Maiden Slam Title

As the Tennis world celebrates the historic achievement of Alexander Zverev, the former Indian captain and legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar didn’t hesitate to offer his warm congratulations to the German star for finally capturing his maiden Grand Slam title.

Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), Tendulkar called Zverev a ‘special’ player while applauding the German star’s persistence and determination. The former India captain also praised Flavio Cobolli for his performance despite defeat in the French Open 2026 final.

“Sometimes, tennis can take a long time to give back what players keep putting in. Good to see Alexander Zverev win his first Grand Slam at Roland-Garros today. Always felt he was a special player!” Tendulkar wrote.

“Credit to Flavio Cobolli for the way he competed today as well. Both players gave everything to the game,” he added.

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Alexander Zverev dropped only four sets en route to his maiden Grand Slam title at Roland Garros, a remarkable display of dominance and mental fortitude that underlined his status as one of the tour's premier competitors.

Tendulkar Faces Blacklash for Praising Zverev

As Sachin Tendulkar lauded Alexander Zverev for his maiden Grand Slam title, India’s former batting legend received a backlash on social media, especially from a section of users, for praising the tennis player who has been accused of domestic violence by former partners Olya Sharypova and Brenda Patea.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts criticised Tendulkar for praising Zverev, calling him a “domestic abuser” and questioning why the batting legend would endorse someone accused of harming former partners, with many urging him to retract or reconsider his post.

Others expressed disappointment that Sachin Tendulkar, widely regarded as a role model, appeared unaware or dismissive of the serious allegations, arguing that public figures should exercise caution before endorsing athletes facing accusations of abuse.

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Alexander Zverev was at the centre of a storm when his former partner, Olya Sharypova and Brenda Patea accused him of domestic violence, allegations that have consistently overshadowed his professional career despite his recent historic victory at the 2026 French Open.

However, Zverev has consistently maintained his innocence throughout these proceedings. The German had an out-of-court settlement with Brenda Patea in 2024 to put an end to the legal proceedings without any admission of guilt or a verdict being reached by the court.

Also Read: French Open 2026: Alexander Zverev Clinches Maiden Grand Slam Title, Defeats Flavio Cobolli in Final