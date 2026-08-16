Central Delhi Kings beat North Delhi Strikers by 8 wickets in DPL 2026. After restricting the Strikers to 150/9, openers Siddharth Joon (76 off 24) and Yash Dhull (69 off 24) chased the target in just 9.3 overs with an explosive partnership.

Central Delhi Kings produced an exceptionally destructive batting performance to defeat away North Delhi Strikers by eight wickets in Match 28 of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Disciplined Bowling Restricts Strikers

Opting to field after winning the toss, Central Delhi Kings delivered a disciplined bowling display to restrict North Delhi Strikers to a modest 150/9 in their 20 overs, according to a press release. The Strikers struggled to maintain momentum as wickets fell at regular intervals. Money Grewal provided an early breakthrough by removing captain Sarthak Ranjan for 10. Middle-order batter Bharat Sindhwani top-scored with a 27-ball 34, while Yash Bhatia (24 off 15) and Arjun Rapria (unbeaten 28 off 17) provided brief late sparks.

Central Delhi's bowling attack maintained complete control throughout the innings. Leg-spinner Tejas Baroka led the charge with remarkable figures of 2/17 from his four overs, while Gavnish Khurana (2/25), Aatrey Tripathi (2/43), and Abhishek Kumar Yadav (2/37) chipped in with two wickets apiece to keep North Delhi under check.

Kings' Openers Unleash Carnage in Chase

Chasing 151 for victory, Central Delhi Kings launched an absolute carnage right from ball one. Openers Siddharth Joon and captain Yash Dhull tore the Strikers' bowling attack apart, forging a blistering 140-run partnership in just 45 deliveries for the opening wicket. Central Delhi amassed a staggering 112 runs in the mandatory powerplay, completely dismantling the opposition's bowling strategy.

Joon led the onslaught with a sensational 76 off just 24 balls, featuring six fours and eight massive sixes at a strike rate of 316.67. Captain Dhull was equally ruthless, smashing 69 off 24 deliveries with nine boundaries and four sixes.

Though both openers fell in back-to-back overs with victory in sight, the heavy damage had already been done. Yugal Saini and Keshav Dabas comfortably completed the formalities as Central Delhi Kings reached 151/2 in just 9.3 overs, sealing an emphatic eight-wicket win with 63 balls left to spare. (ANI)