The Indian Women's Hockey Team began their FIH Hockey World Cup campaign with a 2-2 draw against China. Navneet Kaur and Deepika scored for India, but China fought back twice to level the scores and share the points in their Pool D opener.

India and China trade blows in first half

The Indian Women's Hockey Team began their FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026 campaign with a hard-fought 2-2 draw against 2024 Olympic silver medallists China at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen on Sunday. Playing their opening match of the tournament, India made an impressive start and took the initiative early, putting China under pressure with their attacking intent and sustained possession. Lalremsiami was at the heart of India's early attacking moves, earning the first penalty corner of the match after drawing a foul inside the circle. Navneet stepped up to take the set piece, but her powerful hit was well dealt with by the Chinese defence, according to a press release.

India continued to press and were rewarded in the eighth minute. Neha sent the ball into the circle from outside the D, and Navneet got the final touch to give India the lead in the 8th minute. The goal was a reward for India's sustained pressure, as they continued to look the more threatening side in the opening quarter. China gradually grew into the contest and began creating opportunities of their own. A dangerous ball from Li Hong into the circle took a deflection off an Indian stick, before China were awarded a penalty stroke in the 14th minute after a foul inside the circle. India referred the decision, but the original call was upheld. Ying Zhang made no mistake from the spot, wrong-footing Savita to level the scores.

Deepika's drag-flick puts India ahead

India remained composed despite conceding and started the second quarter strongly. Shilpi produced a brave defensive intervention early in the quarter to block a Chinese attempt inside the circle. At the other end, India continued to find spaces in China's defence, with Navneet winning another penalty corner after getting behind the first line of defence.

India came close to restoring their lead as they continued to move the ball around the Chinese circle. In the 24th minute, Deepika produced a fine individual effort, dribbling her way into the circle and all the way to the baseline before drawing a foul and earning another penalty corner. Deepika stepped up to take the resulting set piece and fired a powerful drag-flick into the net in the 25th minute. India carried their 2-1 lead into half-time after an energetic first half in which they created several opportunities and kept China under sustained pressure.

China fights back to level the score

China came out with renewed intensity after the interval and immediately put India under pressure. The Chinese side began pressing higher and created a series of opportunities inside the Indian circle. Savita was called into action early in the third quarter, making an important save to deny China after a deflection had created danger in front of goal.

The pressure eventually told in the 39th minute when China earned a penalty corner. Ma Ning produced a superb drag-flick to beat the Indian defence and bring the scores level at 2-2.

China continued to dominate possession and territory in the remainder of the third quarter, earning another penalty corner soon after. Savita once again stood tall, making a sharp low save to deny China's attempt. India were forced to defend deep as China maintained their high press, but the Indian defence held firm to ensure the teams entered the final quarter level.

Tense final quarter ends in stalemate

The fourth quarter continued to see China press for the winning goal, while India worked hard to regain control and find a way through the Chinese defensive lines. India finally created a promising opening in the 52nd minute when Navneet's cutback found Lalremsiami inside the circle, but her attempt was crowded out by the Chinese defence.

China continued to threaten from penalty corners in the closing stages and earned another opportunity in the 57th minute. The initial drag-flick took a deflection and bounced around inside the circle before China were awarded another penalty corner, but India successfully defended the situation. Neither side could find the decisive goal in the final minutes as the two teams settled for a 2-2 draw.

What's Next for Team India

India will now turn their attention to their next Pool D encounter as they look to build on a spirited opening performance at the World Cup. Following the opening round of matches, England sit at the top of the Pool D standings after their 4-0 victory over South Africa, while India and China are level on points in second place, with South Africa occupying fourth position. India will next take on South Africa on 18 August, as they look to secure their first win of the tournament.

Before that, the Indian Men's Hockey Team will face England in their second World Cup match on 17 August. (ANI)