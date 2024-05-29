French Open 2024: World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz survives scare at the hands of 176th-ranked Jesper de Jong

Carlos Alcaraz overcame a significant challenge from 176th-ranked Dutch qualifier Jesper de Jong to advance to the third round of the French Open 2024 after a four-set victory on Wednesday.

World number 3 Carlos Alcaraz overcame a significant challenge from 176th-ranked Dutch qualifier Jesper de Jong to advance to the third round of the French Open 2024 after a four-set victory on Wednesday.

Wimbledon champion Alcaraz, who reached the semi-finals at Roland Garros last year, fought hard for a 6-3, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 second-round win against a player competing in only his second Grand Slam main draw.

The 21-year-old Spaniard was broken five times and committed 47 unforced errors before De Jong, playing his fifth match of the tournament, eventually wilted under the roof of Court Philippe Chatrier.

"Every player can cause you trouble," said Alcaraz.

"You have to be focussed in every round, have to play at your best, it doesn't matter what the ranking is. Jesper has the work and level to break into the top 100."

Alcaraz will face either American 27th seed Sebastian Korda or South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo for a place in the last 16.

Despite being broken in the second game of the opening set, Alcaraz broke back three times to take the lead.

The determined Dutchman saved eight break points in the second set before Alcaraz found the decisive shot.

However, Alcaraz, who entered the tournament with an injury concern after missing the Rome Open due to a right arm problem, struggled in the third set. He made 15 unforced errors compared to the Dutchman's five, allowing the qualifier to reduce the deficit.

In the fourth set, Alcaraz had to recover from breaks twice before winning the last four games to secure his victory.

Latest Videos