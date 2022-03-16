Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    French Open 2022: Unvaccinated Djokovic receives green signal to defend title

    "As things stand, nothing stands in the way of Djokovic taking part in the French Open," tournament director Amelie Mauresmo said at a news conference on Wednesday.

    tennis French Open 2022 Novak Djokovic receives green signal to defend title snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    France, First Published Mar 16, 2022, 6:54 PM IST

    Novak Djokovic has been allowed to defend his French Open title after tournament organisers confirmed that the Serbian could participate at Roland Garros on Wednesday. Since the pandemic began two years ago, the Grand Slam is preparing to stage its first event without any Covid-19 restrictions.

    France lifted restrictions in almost all public spaces, meaning Roland Garros stadium would operate at full capacity for the prestigious tournament.

    "As things stand, nothing stands in the way of Djokovic taking part in the French Open," tournament director Amelie Mauresmo said at a news conference.

    Also read: Ukraine war: Medvedev may have to assure he doesn't support Putin to compete in Wimbledon

    The 20-time Grand Slam winner could not defend his Australian Open title in January after being deported from the country over his vaccination status. The 34-year-old is also out of this month's tournaments at Indian Wells and Miami, unable to enter the United States without proof of vaccination.

    While that is not required to enter France or any sporting event, French tennis federation (FFT) President Gilles Moretton warned that things could change before the tournament kick starts on May 22.

    "There's still a virus circulating, and we have to be cautious," Moretton said. "If things were to happen again and the government would take new measures, we would not be excluded from these measures," he added.

    Meanwhile, the French Open organisers said they plan to stick to decisions suspending Russia and ally Belarus but allowing their players to compete as neutral athletes. This news comes even as organisers of Wimbledon have conversations with the UK government about whether Russian players should be allowed to compete in the prestigious grass-court event if assurance is provided that they do not support President Vladimir Putin.

    Also read: Indian Wells: Medvedev loses World No.1 ranking to Djokovic; sparks mixed emotions

    Last Updated Mar 16, 2022, 6:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ukraine war Now Russia and Belarus suspended from official chess events snt

    Ukraine war: Now, Russia and Belarus suspended from official chess events

    IPL 2022: 'Hacker' Chahal's googly on Rajasthan Royals' captaincy leaves fans in a tizzy snt

    IPL 2022: 'Hacker' Chahal's googly on Rajasthan Royals' captaincy leaves fans in a tizzy

    football Ghanaian gold mine owner eyes buying Chelsea to enhance club's African legacy snt

    Ghanaian gold mine owner eyes buying Chelsea to enhance club's African legacy

    ICC Test Rankings: Bumrah breaks into top 5, Kohli slips to 9th after SL series snt

    ICC Test Rankings: Bumrah breaks into top 5, Kohli slips to 9th after SL series

    Mr IPL Suresh Raina's likely commentary debut this season sparks excitement among fans snt

    Mr IPL Suresh Raina's likely commentary debut this season sparks excitement among fans

    Recent Stories

    Not only Paytm, 18 D-St stocks that have tumbled 40-65%-dnm

    Not only Paytm, 18 D-St stocks that have tumbled 40-65%

    Holi 2022 Akshay Kumar fan comes up with special Bachchhan Paandey organic herbal gulaal RCB

    Holi 2022: Akshay Kumar’s fan comes up with special ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ organic, herbal gulaal!

    Corbevax vaccine for kids aged 12-14 years priced at Rs 990 in private hospitals, Rs 145 in govt facilities-dnm

    Corbevax vaccine for kids aged 12-14 years priced at Rs 990 in private hospitals, Rs 145 in govt facilities

    Ukraine war Now Russia and Belarus suspended from official chess events snt

    Ukraine war: Now, Russia and Belarus suspended from official chess events

    AgustaWestland scam: CBI files chargesheet against former Defence Secretary SK Sharma - ADT

    AgustaWestland scam: CBI files chargesheet against former Defence Secretary SK Sharma

    Recent Videos

    football ISL 2021-22: Hurts Jamshedpur FC not going to the finals, says coach Owen Coyle snt

    ISL 2021-22: Hurts Jamshedpur FC not going to the finals, says coach Owen Coyle

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22: Great achievement for Kerala Blasters says coach Vukomanovic after sealing final berth snt

    ISL 2021-22: Great achievement for Kerala Blasters, says coach Vukomanovic after sealing final berth

    Video Icon
    Ukraine Russia crisis Canadian activist speaks to Asianet News in Poland

    Exclusive: 'World should unite and put some common-sense into Russians'

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22, SF2 2nd leg: Rock-solid Kerala Blasters pip Jamshedpur 2-1 over two legs to book final date snt

    ISL 2021-22, SF2 2nd leg: Rock-solid Kerala pip Jamshedpur 2-1 over two legs to book final date

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with embassy officials, community organisations involved in Ukraine evacuation-dnm

    PM Modi interacts with embassy officials, community organisations involved in Ukraine evacuation

    Video Icon