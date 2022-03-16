French Open 2022: Unvaccinated Djokovic receives green signal to defend title

"As things stand, nothing stands in the way of Djokovic taking part in the French Open," tournament director Amelie Mauresmo said at a news conference on Wednesday.

Novak Djokovic has been allowed to defend his French Open title after tournament organisers confirmed that the Serbian could participate at Roland Garros on Wednesday. Since the pandemic began two years ago, the Grand Slam is preparing to stage its first event without any Covid-19 restrictions.

France lifted restrictions in almost all public spaces, meaning Roland Garros stadium would operate at full capacity for the prestigious tournament.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner could not defend his Australian Open title in January after being deported from the country over his vaccination status. The 34-year-old is also out of this month's tournaments at Indian Wells and Miami, unable to enter the United States without proof of vaccination.

While that is not required to enter France or any sporting event, French tennis federation (FFT) President Gilles Moretton warned that things could change before the tournament kick starts on May 22.

"There's still a virus circulating, and we have to be cautious," Moretton said. "If things were to happen again and the government would take new measures, we would not be excluded from these measures," he added.

Meanwhile, the French Open organisers said they plan to stick to decisions suspending Russia and ally Belarus but allowing their players to compete as neutral athletes. This news comes even as organisers of Wimbledon have conversations with the UK government about whether Russian players should be allowed to compete in the prestigious grass-court event if assurance is provided that they do not support President Vladimir Putin.

