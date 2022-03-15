Indian Wells: Medvedev loses World No.1 ranking to Djokovic; sparks mixed emotions

Following a shocking 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 defeat to France's Gael Monfils on Tuesday at the Indian Wells Masters, Medvedev lost the No.1 ranking leaving Djokovic with a guaranteed opportunity to reclaim the position next week.

A fortnight after Daniil Medvedev became the first player outside the 'Big Four' to reach the top spot in the ATP rankings in 18 years, the Russian lost the elusive glory to the man he had claimed it from - Novak Djokovic.

Following a shocking 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 defeat to France's Gael Monfils on Tuesday at the Indian Wells Masters, Medvedev lost the No.1 ranking leaving Djokovic with a guaranteed opportunity to reclaim the position next week.

The 26-year-old climbed to the top spot a couple of weeks ago after the Serbian lost in the quarter-finals of the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships against Jiri Vesely. Medvedev became the third Russian player to achieve the feat after Yevgeny Kafelnikov and Marat Safin. While the latter spent nine weeks in the top, Kafelnikov spent six weeks.

Medvedev was required to make it to the quarters of the Indian Wells to protect his ranking. However, the veteran Frenchman halted his run. This loss means the Russian will trail Djokovic by 55 ranking points when the numbers are released on March 21.

Following his Indian Wells exit, the Russian expressed that he is raring to reclaim the No.1 spot but also admitted he needed the consistency of Djokovic and his fellow Big Three members.

“Definitely not pressure. I thought it could give me more motivation, well, I had motivation. It’s just that, yeah, as I say, I didn’t find my best tennis,” Medvedev said when asked whether the weight of keeping the top ranking affected his game.

"Well, now I know I’m going to lose it, so I have Miami to try to get it back. Usually feeling a little bit better in Miami in terms of tennis, so we’ll try to play good there. You know, I always say, when I play my best tennis — my good tennis — it’s really tough to beat me," the Russian added.

"Is it better to be No. 1 for, let's say, one week in your life or never touch it? You know, I think it's still better to at least touch it," Medvedev remarked.

Also read: Indian Wells: Alexander Zverev crashes out; critics ask German to take a break

After Medvedev lost his coveted World No.1 ranking, tennis fans took to Twitter to express their views over the Russian's shocking defeat at the tournament. Some also used this opportunity to either cheer or boo Djokovic's return to the top spot. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

It is relevant to note that ranking points do not update midway through the Indian Wells Masters, given it is a two-week event. However, the reigning US Open champion can regain the top spot at the Miami Masters, provided he makes the semifinals. The Russian will also benefit from the fact that the 20-time Grand Slam winner will not be in action in Miami Open either since he is not permitted to enter the United States due to his unvaccinated status.

The live ATP rankings show Novak Djokovic leading the pack with 8,465 points to his name. Daniil Medvedev is on 8,410 points after dropping 205 points at Indian Wells. Alexander Zverev is a distant third with 7,025 points, but he has been the biggest loser, having dropped 490 points after losing in the second round to Tommy Paul.

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal occupies the fourth spot with 6,605 points. The Spaniard, who made his way into the fourth round at Indian Wells after beating Dan Evans 7-5, 6-3, has now stretched his unbeaten run to 17-0 in 2022. Should the 21-time Major champion clinch the Indian Wells Masters' title, he will climb to the 3rd spot with 7,515 points in his kitty. Upon doing so, Nadal will increase his chances to regain the top spot during the clay season, which remains his court of dominance.

Also read: Indian Wells: Naomi Osaka reduced to tears by heckler; irks well-wishers