The Final of the Tennis Premier League (TPL) Season 7, powered by Clear Premium Water, is set to take place at the Gujarat University Tennis Stadium on Sunday. After five days of non-stop tennis action, GS Delhi Aces, SG Pipers, Yash Mumbai Eagles and Rajasthan Rangers will battle it out to be crowned as the new TPL champion, as per a release.

GS Delhi Aces vs Rajasthan Rangers

GS Delhi Aces will take on the Rajasthan Rangers in the first semi-final with the former recording the biggest margin of win (62-38 against Gujarat Panthers) only yesterday. Considering the form of Sofia Costoulas, Billy Harris and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, the GS Delhi Aces will begin this contest as the favourites. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Rangers will look to hold their own with world no. 26 Luciano Darderi, alongside Ekaterina Kazionova and Dhakshineswar Suresh. The two teams didn't face each other in the group stages, so this will be their first head-to-head matchup this season.

SG Pipers vs Yash Mumbai Eagles

Meanwhile, SG Pipers will face Yash Mumbai Eagles in the second semi-final. The two sides met on day two of the tournament with the latter registering a narrow 51-49 victory. Former world no. 23 Damir Dzumhur has shown his class and experience alongside Niki Poonacha and Riya Bhatia for the Yash Mumbai Eagles. SG Pipers, on the other hand, are the only team with an all-Indian contingent led by Rohan Bopanna along with Ramkumar Ramanathan and Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, and will be eager to go the distance. (ANI)