Ukraine war: Medvedev may have to assure he doesn't support Putin to compete in Wimbledon

    Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev may have to provide assurances that he does not support President Vladimir Putin if he is to compete at this year's Wimbledon, British Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston said on Tuesday.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    United Kingdom, First Published Mar 15, 2022, 9:19 PM IST

    On a day when Daniil Medvedev lost his World No.1 ranking after crashing out of the Indian Wells, the Russian now faces another setback. The US Open champion may face a ban from this year's Wimbledon following his country's invasion of Ukraine. However, there could be a workaround for him and other Russian tennis stars.

    British Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston on Tuesday said that Medvedev might have to provide 'assurances' that the Russian does not support President Vladimir Putin if he is to compete in the prestigious Grand Slam event that runs from June 27-July 10.

    Tennis is one of the few sports still allowing Russian and Belarusian players to compete, but they must do so as neutrals with no mention of their respective countries or flags.

    The decision was announced by the ATP, WTA, ITF and four Grand Slams on March 1, with both countries' national teams also banned from the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup, where Russia is defending champions.

    However, it now appears that Russian tennis stars could be banned from participating in Wimbledon altogether unless they distance themselves from their country's actions to wage war on Ukraine.

    Huddleston added he would not be comfortable with a "Russian athlete flying the Russian flag" and winning the grasscourt Grand Slam in London.

    "Many countries have agreed that they will not allow representatives from Russia to compete. There are also visa issues as well. When it comes to individuals, that is more complex," Huddleston said at a select committee in parliament when asked about Medvedev competing at Wimbledon.

    "Absolutely nobody flying the flag for Russia should be allowed or enabled."

    The British Sports Minister added many athletes have multiple or dual citizenships and would be willing to compete as "non-aligned, non-flag bearing entities" but that the situation demanded further action.

    "We need some potential assurance that they are not supporters of Putin, and we are considering what requirements we may need to try and get some assurances along those lines," he added.

    Huddleston said he was discussing the issue with Wimbledon organisers, the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC).

    Medvedev rose to No. 1 in the men's world rankings last month, although he is set to lose top spot to Novak Djokovic following a third-round loss at Indian Wells on Monday.

