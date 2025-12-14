New Delhi will host the ISSF World Cup 2027, a key qualifier event for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The tournament offers a massive home advantage to Indian shooters and will award 12 Olympic quotas across all shooting disciplines.

Indian shooters have a significant home advantage, as the ISSF World Cup 2027, a qualifier event for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, will be held in New Delhi, according to Olympics.com.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

With this event, the Indian shooters aiming for quotas in the LA 2028 Olympics will have a massive mental and home advantage. The first set of qualification systems was approved by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for the LA2028 Olympics this week. The New Delhi ISSF World Cup event will offer 12 Olympic quotas, one in each of 12 individual Olympic shooting events in rifle, pistol and shotgun disciplines.

LA 2028 Qualification Pathway

The window to secure a qualification in the LA 2028 Olympics for shooting runs from July 31, 2026 to May 1, 2028. Quotas will be awarded in World Championships, ISSF World Cups, continental competitions and world rankings. The qualification window starts with the Doha-hosted ISSF World Championships next year, where 36 quotas will be on offer across various individual events. This will be followed by two world championships in 2027, one of them being a rifle and pistol competition in Daegu (24 quotas) and a shotgun event in Cairo (12 quotas), before the focus shifts to the ISSF World Cup circuit.

In total, seven ISSF World Cups across rifle, pistol, and shotgun shooting will be part of the LA 2028 Olympic qualification pathway. While other ISSF World Cup competitions will be offering eight or fewer quotas, the New Delhi tournament stands out with quotas across 12 individual events, as it will be the only World Cup in the qualification window which will see all types of shooters, rifle, pistol and shotgun in action.

The Asian Championships will be important for Indian shooters as a massive 54 quota places will be allocated to the continental event. Additionally, 12 quotas, one per individual event, will be awarded based on Olympic world rankings at the end of the qualification window.

Olympic Event and Team Details

Also, the shooting at the LA2028 Olympics will host 340 athletes across 15 events, with 316 quotas earned via shooting competition, supplemented by host country and universality places. Each National Olympic Committee could have a maximum of 24 shooters (12 men and 12 women), with no more than two athletes per individual event.

Recap: India's 2024 Olympic Performance

During the 2024 Olympics, India fielded a 21-member squad across 15 events and produced the best outing ever, with three medals. Manu Bhaker secured a double bronze across women's 10 m air pistol and mixed team event with Sarabjot Singh and Swapnil Kusale also won bronze in men's 50 m rifle three positions competition. (ANI)