Elena Rybakina beat the two top-ranked players in the world to win the Australian Open and show that her quiet ruthlessness can propel her to number one and more Grand Slam glory. The Moscow-born Kazakh emerged from a power battle with top seed Aryna Sabalenka to claim the Melbourne title in three tight sets on Saturday.

The 26-year-old's 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 triumph brought her a second major crown, more than three years after winning Wimbledon.

Two-time Australia champion Sabalenka had her chances, notably leading the final set 3-0, but the fifth seed retained her trademark cool to pull through.

Rybakina later revealed that beneath her understated celebrations was huge relief.

Proving it was no fluke, it was the second time in three months that big-serving Rybakina has beaten the world number one.

She has been the form player on tour since the middle of last year and is set to return to her career-high ranking of three, behind Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek.

Australian media labelled her a "quiet assassin".

"Last year I didn't start that well," said Rybakina, as she eyes a second Wimbledon title in June-July.

"Now it's different. So I just hope that I can carry all this momentum, hopefully do a good job with the team and continue this way throughout the year."

Rybakina's tense victory over Sabalenka, having beaten Poland's second seed Swiatek in straight sets in the quarter-finals, was her 20th win in her last 21 matches.

‘Big goals’

Rybakina, who switched to play for Kazakhstan in 2018 because of financial reasons, was tipped for more Grand Slam success after her Wimbledon breakthrough in 2022.

She reached the Australian Open final six months later, facing Sabalenka again.

Rybakina won the first set but the powerful Belarusian struck back to win her first major title in three sets.

There was a Wimbledon quarter-final and semi-final for Rybakina in 2023 and 2024, and she got to the last eight of the French Open.

But her career was hampered by illness and injuries, particularly back trouble, and she has suffered insomnia.

Speaking after beating Sabalenka, she said she was able to enjoy her Australian title more than the Wimbledon one.

"I remember I was not sleeping well, semis, even quarters. Final I don't even... how many emotions and how many thoughts was going through my head," she said on Saturday, looking back to 2022.

"It was really stressful."

Put to her that statistically she has been the best player in the world since Wimbledon in the middle of last year, Rybakina looked almost embarrassed.

"I didn't even know these statistics, to be honest. The reason, I mean, I've been playing well," she said, smiling.

"I have a very aggressive style of game, so I think that's definitely the key.

"I don't know which other answer I can give you."

She was similarly coy when asked if being number one for the first time was on her radar.

"I have big goals. Of course time will show, but definitely we will keep on working," she said.

