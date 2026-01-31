Elena Rybakina captured her maiden Australian Open crown, defeating Aryna Sabalenka in a tense three‑set final. The Kazakh star avenged last year’s loss and secured her second career Grand Slam title with blistering baseline power & nerves of steel.

Elena Rybakina claimed her first Australian Open title on Saturday, defeating Aryna Sabalenka 6‑4, 4‑6, 6‑4 in a gripping final. The Kazakh star, seeded fifth, overcame nerves and a late challenge to secure her second career Grand Slam, adding Melbourne glory to her Wimbledon triumph in 2022.

Rybakina had not served for a major championship since her Wimbledon victory, but she held firm under pressure. Sabalenka, the top seed, fought back with aggressive shot‑making, yet Rybakina responded with fearless forehands down the line and timely first serves. The crowd rallied behind her, and she closed out the match with composure, avenging her defeat in last year’s final.

Her path to the trophy showcased consistency and resilience. She opened with wins over Kaja Juvan and Varvara Gracheva, before dispatching Tereza Valentova in the third round. In the fourth round, she dominated Elise Mertens, seeded 21, with a commanding 6‑1, 6‑3 victory. The quarterfinal brought her biggest test, facing world number two Iga Swiatek. Rybakina rose to the occasion, winning 7‑5, 6‑1. She then edged past sixth seed Jessica Pegula in the semifinals, 6‑3, 7‑6 (9/7), setting up the showdown with Sabalenka.

The final was a battle of power and nerves. Rybakina came from a break down in the deciding set, showing determination and refusing to back away from the challenge. Her ability to raise her level in crucial moments defined the contest.

Fans celebrated her victory with chants and reactions across Melbourne and online. “Never backing down, never giving up,” one fan exclaimed. Others praised her blistering baseline shots and her ability to bring her A‑game when it mattered most. Sabalenka, despite her fight, could not keep pace with Rybakina’s relentless hitting.

With this triumph, Rybakina has firmly established herself among the elite, proving that her Wimbledon success was no one‑off. Her Australian Open crown marks another milestone in a career built on resilience, power, and unwavering belief.

