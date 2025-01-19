Australian Open 2025: Djokovic booed by Melbourne crowd as Serbian star ignores on-court interview (WATCH)

Throughout the match at the Australian Open 2025, Novak Djokovic received a hostile reception from the Melbourne crowd, who wanted Jiri Lehecka to defeat the Serbian star in the 4th round.

The Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic has snubbed customary on-court interview after his fourth round win against Jiri Lehecka of the men’s singles at the Australian Open 2025 on Sunday, January 19. The 24-time Grand Slam winner defeated Lehecka in three straight sets - 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 in order to seal his berth in the quarterfinal of the calendar year’s first Grand Slam tournament.

The Serbian tennis star didn’t face any significant hurdle in the first two sets of the fourth round clash. However, in the third set, Jiri Lehecka was trying to make a comeback by raising his game, pushing Djokovic to tiebreaker. The Czech player displayed his valiant efforts, but the legendary tennis player remained calm and precise to close out the match.

Throughout the match, Novak Djokovic received a hostile reception from the Melbourne crowd, who wanted Jiri Lehecka to defeat the Serbian star in the 4th round. The 37-year-old didn’t pay too much heed to the crowd’s reaction, staying focused on the game and eventually won the fourth round to make it to the record-equalling 15th quarterfinal at the Australian Open. What caught the attention of the crowd, fans and pundits alike was Djokovic’s decision to skip the on-court interview with Jim Courier.

When Courier invited Novak Djokovic for the interview, the Serbian just took a microphone and addressed the crowd at the Rod Laver Arena, appreciating them for their presence and support.

“Thank you for being here tonight. I appreciate your presence and support. See you in the next round.” the 10-time Australian Open champion said. While Novak Djokovic was leaving the court, he signed some photographs and the Melbourne crowd continued to boo him. The video of the same went viral on social media.

Clarifying his reason for skipping on-court interview after the fourth round win, Djokovic stated that, without naming Craig Tiley, one of the journalists who work for Channel 9 mocked Serbian fans and accused him of making ‘insulting’ and ‘offensive’ comments toward him.

“A journalist who works for Channel 9 in Australia made a mockery of Serbian fans and made insulting and offensive comments towards me. Since then he chose not to issue any public apology. Neither did Channel 9.” Djokovic said during the post-match press conference.

Later, Djokovic posted a video on its X handle (formerly), where he clarified that the on-court interview snub had nothing to do with the interviewer Jim Courier or 15,000 people who were present at the Rod Laver Arena.

“I have nothing against Jim Courier or the Australian public. It was a very awkward situation for me to face on the court today. It is unfortunate I chose to say something to the crowd, but obviously there wasn't the time and space or situation for me to explain what I'm doing right now. I leave it to Channel 9 to handle this the way they think they see fit. That's all," the Serbian star said.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic will take on Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinal of the Australian Open 2025 on Tuesday, January 21. Djokovic is not only aiming for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title but also reclaiming his Australian Open crown after losing the semifinal against eventual champion Jannik Sinner at Melbourne Park last year. The legendary tennis player already has a record 10 Australian Open titles and will look to extend his record to 11 triumphs at the Melbourne Park.

