Novak Djokovic is one of the greatest players to have ever graced the game of tennis. The Serbian tennis player is among the true legends of the sport, with a plethora of records and achievements under his belt. The 37-year-old is currently playing the Australian Open, where he is not only questing for his record-extending 11th crown at Melbourne Park but also record-shattering 25th Grand Slam title, which would make him the greatest among the tennis players. Djokovic recently achieved the feat of most matches played across all four Grand Slams when he took on Portugal’s Jaime Faria in the second round of the men’s singles at Australian Open. He broke Roger Federer’s all-time record of 429 matches at Majors. Amid the discussion on his performance at the Australian Open, Djokovic’s diet has become major talking points. His gluten-free and plant-based approach in his diet has played a crucial role in shaping his career.

Novak Djokovic is someone who is very strict on his diet and ensures he follows his strict regime in order to maintain his psyche at peak and mental performance. Back in 2010, Djokovic experienced fitness issues during the Davis Cup tie against Croatia. Later, it was found that gluten and dairy were giving him a burning sensation in his body. The nutritionist advised him to avoid cheese, pasta, and bread from his diet and adapt to gluten-free for a couple of weeks.

In his autobiography ‘Serve to win’, the legendary tennis player wrote that the change in his diet by adapting to gluten-free foods had a life-changing impact on his health and performance. Since 2011, Novak Djokovic has been adhering to a gluten-free diet. The change has a pivotal role in him clinching record-breaking 10 Australian Open triumphs, 7 Wimbledon crowns, 3 Roland Garros victories and 4 US Open titles.

Novak Djokovic has been maintaining a strict diet over the years to ensure that his body is not filled with toxins or inflammation that could hamper his performance on the court, which he experienced in 2010. The 38-year-old food includes vegetables, white meat , fruits, nuts, chickpeas, lentils and healthy oils. For breakfast, he eats gluten-free muesli, strawberries, bananas, and yoghurt. During lunch time, Djokovic eats mixed vegetables green salad, soba noodle salad, or gluten-free pasta with vegan cheese. He also has lemon-roasted chicken, and carrot and ginger soup for dinner.



Djokovic’s plant-based diet has significantly contributed to his physical well-being during the match. His unique dietary lifestyle played a role behind his success at 2022 Wimbledon, where he won his 18th Grand Slam triumph. His love for his plants became a talking point when he tasted the grass after defeating Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon Final. In an interview in 2022, the Serbian tennis star gave up eating red meat after suffering from allergies when he was a child.



Novak Djokovic decided to phase out red meat from his diet as it was giving him trouble while digesting it. Moreover, the legendary tennis player stated that the red meat was consuming a lot of energy from his body that requires him to keep up his performance and maintain a good physical condition.



Djokovic’s change in diet seemed to have paid him off well as he has been consistently performing at its peak over the last decade and a half. Even at the age of 37, the Serbian player continues to maintain exceptional fitness as he is on quest for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam crown at Australian Open.

