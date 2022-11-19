ATP Finals 2022: 'Don't think that a limit exists' - Djokovic after tiring win over Medvedev

ATP Finals 2022: Novak Djokovic finished the group stage unbeaten following a hard-fought three-setter win over Daniil Medvedev in Turin on Friday. However, did he push himself to the limit a bit too much?

Novak Djokovic of Serbia has finished the group stage of the 2022 ATP Finals on an undefeated note. On Friday, at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, he played his final group-stage tie against Daniil Medvedev of Russia. As expected, it was a thriller that lasted just over three hours, with the former winning in three sets: 6-3, 6-7(5), 7-6(2). Djokovic had already sealed his place in the semis before the match. Also, Medvedev was already out of contention, as the contest was a dead rubber. However, the two fought it out like a Grand Slam final, with the Russian pushing the Serbian to the limit.

There was a point in the second set when Djokovic seemed visibly exhausted and could barely stand. However, he pushed through like a fighting champion before scripting a roaring win in the final set tie-breaker. Although everyone applauded the Serbian for his fighting spirit, many wondered if he had pushed himself too much, especially before the crucial semi-final against Taylor Fritz of the United States of America (USA) on Saturday, less than 24 hours away.

Following the win, Djokovic commented, "I don't think a limit exists. It's really in your head. It's about perspective, approach, and perception of how you see things at that moment. Of course, going through physical struggles affects the game, how you feel mentally, and your body language. Of course, the opponent likes seeing you down, and he's [Medvedev] trying to dominate in the rallies."

"He's [Medvedev] trying to get the upper hand of the match, which was the situation that was happening today. But the most significant battle, as I've said before, is always the inner battle. If you find yourself in that optimal state of mind and body as often as you possibly can, you can extract the best and reap the best results for yourself in every moment, every point, and every match," added Djokovic.

"Well, someone else is the freshest guy right now talking to you as I was yesterday. On the physical side, I'm not worried because worry depletes you of the vital energy you need. If something happens tomorrow [Saturday] in a good or bad way, it happens, and I have to deal with it then tomorrow," Djokovic continued.

"I will do everything I can today with my physio, myself, and my team to rest well and recover. I have things that have always been part of my routine. I know what I need to do. I've had many cases in my life before where I managed to recover very quickly. Hopefully, that's going to be the case again," concluded Djokovic.