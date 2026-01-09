The 21st Tata Mumbai Marathon on Jan 18 will host a record 69,100 participants. This World Athletics Gold Label Race features unprecedented growth with 14,059 full marathon runners and increased participation across all categories.

The Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM) is set to run for the 21st time this year on January 18. The World Athletics Gold Label Race will bring together a record-breaking 69,100 participants: 65,400+ on the ground and 3,700+ in the virtual run so far, according to a TMM release.

Over the last two decades, the Tata Mumbai Marathon has played a pioneering role in shaping participative sport in India. The race is celebrating the power of running to unite, inspire, and create shared moments of pride across the city and country.

Record Participation Across Categories

Setting new benchmarks, the event will witness a record 14,059 runners taking on the full marathon distance for the first time. Participation has also surged across the Half Marathon and the Open 10K. This sustained growth is reflected in the increasing participation of women, a rise in timed runners, and the expanding involvement of diverse communities through the Dream Run, collectively reflecting the deepening and broad-based adoption of running across demographics.

Government Lauds Marathon's Economic and Health Impact

Rajesh Aggarwal, Chief Secretary, Government of Maharashtra, said, "The Tata Mumbai Marathon has, over the last two decades, positively impacted both the physical health of people and the economic health of the city. Beyond the runners, it benefits airlines, hotels, and local vendors, making it a strong economic driver. The event brings Mumbai together, welcoming participants from across India and the world as Mumbaikars for a few days. The Maharashtra Government and police stand firmly behind the event to ensure safety, smooth operations, and an enjoyable experience for all."

Tata Reaffirms Commitment to Running Community

Adrian Terron, Head of Corporate Brand and Marketing, said, "As we usher in the 2026 running season, we reaffirm our commitment to celebrating the indomitable spirit of runners and the vibrant community that supports them. The Tata Mumbai Marathon has evolved into a hallmark of perseverance, unity, and wellness; values that resonate deeply with our city and our nation. As we look ahead, we remain dedicated to advancing this legacy of excellence, fostering a culture of health and fitness, and reinforcing the spirit of giving back to society. We extend our best wishes to all runners for a successful and fulfilling running season in 2026."

TCS Enhances Marathon with Digital Experiences

Ujjwal Mathur, President-India Business & Strategic Accounts-Growth Markets, TCS, said, "As we gear up for another edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon, I am filled with immense pride - pride in being associated with one of the world's strongest marathon brands. Year after year, tens of thousands of individuals take part in the marathon, reminding us that the act of running, though an individual pursuit, can bring the spirit of a city alive. Powering marathons through novel digital experiences makes our associations more meaningful. The TMM app has a new design this year, featuring an AR experience for capturing moments with the marathon medal. Users can now track both physical and virtual runners at once. We cherish being part of this magic and are humbled to make a meaningful impact on and off the racetrack with our community of runners and spectators alike."

IDFC FIRST Bank Highlights Spirit of 'Social Good'

Shreepad Shende, Chief Marketing Officer, IDFC FIRST Bank, said, "IDFC FIRST Bank is delighted to continue its partnership with the Tata Mumbai Marathon for yet another year. The Tata Mumbai Marathon truly reflects the spirit of Mumbai and resonates perfectly with our core philosophy of 'Social Good'. At IDFC FIRST Bank, we celebrate every runner who chooses a healthier lifestyle and look forward to this iconic event that unites people from all walks of life." (ANI)