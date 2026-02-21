Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta dismissed claims of his side being ‘bottlers’ after the Wolves draw. He urged focus on the North London derby against Tottenham, stressing calmness, and the importance of controlling their destiny in the title race.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has firmly rejected suggestions that his team are “bottlers” following their draw against Wolverhampton. Speaking ahead of the North London derby against Tottenham, Arteta insisted the term is not part of his vocabulary and emphasised the importance of focusing on the next challenge rather than dwelling on dropped points.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Arteta explained that the draw was simply the result of how the game unfolded and urged his players to accept it. “It’s not part of my vocabulary and I don’t see it like this because I don’t think anybody wants to do that as an intention. I wouldn’t use that word, but that’s me. That’s individual opinion, perspective. You have to respect that,” he said.

Arteta stresses calmness and resilience

The Arsenal boss highlighted the need to remain calm and positive when facing setbacks. He admitted the immediate reaction to the Wolves result was tough but pointed out that the team’s standards were higher than expected in the first half. “It’s very difficult to understand, so it is a shock in the system, but they’ve been incredibly good with that,” Arteta noted.

Arteta also addressed fan concerns, acknowledging the frustration but urging supporters to see the draw as an opportunity to reset and return to their best. He stressed that Arsenal still control their destiny in the Premier League title race, even if Manchester City win their game in hand.

Derby seen as chance to respond

When asked if the North London derby was the best way to bounce back, Arteta dismissed the idea of focusing on the opponent. He insisted that the team must concentrate solely on securing three points. “It’s the one we have after, and it’s the one we cannot wait to play. If we could play today, I think we’d all love to play today,” he said.

Arteta added that the squad must channel the emotions from recent results into a strong performance against Tottenham. He emphasised that the derby is not about the rivalry but about demonstrating resilience and writing their own destiny in the title race.

Arsenal have drawn their last two matches after beating Sunderland 3‑0 at the Emirates. Despite the recent setbacks, they remain in contention at the top of the table, two points clear if City win their game in hand. The clash with Tottenham offers a crucial opportunity to reaffirm their credentials and silence critics.