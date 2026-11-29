Tanvi Sharma secured the runner-up spot at the Syed Modi International after a tough final loss. Meanwhile, defending champions Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand faced a narrow defeat in their women’s doubles title defense.

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 29 (ANI): Tanvi Sharma finished runner-up in the women’s singles at the Syed Modi International after losing 21-11, 12-21, 15-21 to Thailand’s Supanida Katethong in the final, while defending champions Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the women’s doubles summit clash here on Sunday. According to a press release, Tanvi dominated the opening game with her attacking play to take it 21-11, but Supanida gradually found her rhythm in the second, turning a 6-9 deficit into a 21-12 win to force a decider. The third game remained closely contested till 14-14 before the world No. 26 stepped up to win seven of the next eight points and clinch the title 21-15. Despite the loss, Tanvi is expected to break into the world top 20 in the upcoming BWF rankings, becoming the second-youngest Indian after PV Sindhu to achieve the feat at 17. The run also marks an impressive campaign for the youngster, who was chasing her second Super 300 title of the season.

Treesa and Gayatri came agonisingly close to extending their title-winning run, saving four game points from 16-20 down to take the opening game 24-22 against Indonesia’s Isyana Syahira Meida and Rinjani Kwinnara Nastine. The Indian pair lost the second game 12-21 but appeared in control of the decider after opening up a 19-14 lead. However, the 19-year-old Indonesian pair staged a remarkable comeback to clinch the match 22-24, 21-12, 21-19 and deny the Indian pair a third consecutive Syed Modi International title.

Results (Finals): Women’s singles: Supanida Katethong (Thailand) bt Tanvi Sharma (India) 11-21, 21-12, 21-15 Women’s doubles: Isyana Syahira Meida/Rinjani Kwinnara Nastine (Indonesia) bt Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand (India) 22-24, 21-12, 21-19. (ANI)