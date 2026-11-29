Sukant Kadam showcased exceptional talent at the Thailand Para Badminton International 2026, clinching gold in Men's Singles SL4 and silver in Men's Doubles alongside Pramod Bhagat, reflecting his continued dedication and excellence in sport.

Bangkok [Thailand], November 29 (ANI): Indian para badminton player Sukant Kadam delivered an outstanding performance at the Thailand Para Badminton International 2026, securing two medals: a gold in the Men’s Singles SL4 category and a silver in the Men’s Doubles SL3-SL4 event. Kadam clinched the gold medal in the Men’s Singles SL4 category, showcasing his skill, determination and consistency on the international stage. He further added to his medal tally by winning silver in the Men’s Doubles SL3-SL4 category, partnering with fellow Indian shuttler and Paralympic champion Pramod Bhagat. The two medal finish marks an impressive outing for Kadam at the international tournament and reflects his continued dedication to excellence in para badminton. Sukant Kadam said, “Winning gold in Men’s Singles SL4 and silver in Men’s Doubles with Pramod Bhagat is a very special achievement for me. I am happy with my performance and grateful for the support of my coaches, support staff and everyone who has been part of this journey. Winning two medals at an international tournament gives me great confidence and motivation to keep improving and work towards bigger goals.”