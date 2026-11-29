The second Sarguja Olympics in Ambikapur concluded with over 4 lakh participants across 11 disciplines. CM Vishnu Deo Sai praised the event, emphasizing the state's ongoing commitment to fostering sports talent in remote forest regions.

Ambikapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 29 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday said the second edition of the three-day Sarguja Olympics concluded in Ambikapur, witnessing participation from over four lakh people across block, district and divisional levels, with more than 2,500 athletes competing in 11 sports disciplines. Speaking to reporters, CM Vishnu Deo Sai congratulated the winners and said the state government remains committed to promoting sports across Chhattisgarh. “Three-day Sarguja Olympics, held in Ambikapur, concluded today. Now in its second year, the event saw participation from over four lakh people across block, district and divisional levels, with more than 2,500 athletes competing in 11 disciplines. Congratulations to all the winners. The government remains committed to promoting sports in Chhattisgarh..." the Chhattisgarh CM told reporters.

In a post on X, CM Sai said the Chhattisgarh government remains committed to bringing the sporting talents of the state’s remote regions to the forefront, giving them better platforms and encouraging them. “The grand closing ceremony of the ‘Divisional-Level Surguja Olympics-2026’ was held today at the PG College ground in Ambikapur. Held across 11 sports disciplines, the competition gave more than 2,000 sporting talents from the division a wonderful opportunity to showcase their skills and move forward. Our government remains committed to bringing the sporting talents of the state’s remote regions to the forefront, giving them better platforms and encouraging them,” he said.

In another X post, CM Sai said the Sarguja Olympics provided young athletes with an opportunity to showcase their talent and that the government was working to create better platforms for sporting talent from villages and remote forest areas. He also encouraged the athletes and wished them a bright future. “The enthusiasm, energy and talent of Chhattisgarh’s sporting talents are remarkable. Today, I attended the closing ceremony of the ‘Divisional-Level Surguja Olympics-2026’ at the PG College ground in Ambikapur and encouraged the athletes. The Sarguja Olympics have given thousands of young athletes an opportunity to showcase their talent. We are working to ensure that talented individuals from villages and remote forest areas also get major platforms and that their dreams take flight. My heartfelt wishes to all the athletes for a bright future,” he said.