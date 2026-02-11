Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir has hailed Suryakumar Yadav's 'phenomenal leadership', praising his calm on-field demeanor and how he relates to players, making the coach's job easier ahead of India's T20 World Cup campaign.

Ahead of India's ICC T20 World Cup clash against Namibia, Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir hailed the "phenomenal leadership" of skipper Suryakumar Yadav and how he makes his life easier as a coach.

Suryakumar Yadav's Impressive Captaincy

Suryakumar has rightfully been a phenomenal leader, with India not dropping even a single series since taking over as full-time captain back in 2024. Since he started as a full-time captain, India won 31 matches, lost just six and two each ended in a no result heading into the T20 World Cup, which they started off with a win overthe USA, with the skipper's clutch 84* saving India and taking them to 161/9, which was defended successfully.

'A Phenomenal Leader of Men'

Speaking on JioStar's 'Follow the Blues', Gambhir heaped praise on Suryakumar Yadav for leading the T20I side from the front on and off the field, saying that it is the way he keeps the atmosphere calm and relates well that makes his life easy. "Surya has made my life a lot easier in this format, and I think he is a phenomenal leader of men, not because of the kind of batter he is or the shots he plays. All of that you can keep aside, but because of what he does on the cricket field. The way he relates to players, the way he talks to them, the time he spends with them, and how relaxed he is on the field," he said.

"As a Coach, that allows you to think about other things, because you know he's going to keep the atmosphere calm, which is what any Coach can dream of. For me, Surya, the player can be kept aside, but Surya the leader has ticked every box. He is a phenomenal leader. It is a great thing to have someone like him leading the country, because his heart is in the right place and he takes the right decisions, especially under pressure," he added.

Relaxed Team Atmosphere

Gambhir said that the team atmosphere is relaxed and it is important to stay relaxed as once a player enters the field, it is "serious busines "The dressing room, can never be serious all the time. Yes, you want to stay switched on, but you also need to be relaxed. You can be completely on edge in the dressing room. I think this environment has been really good. There is always room for improvement, but these boys love playing for each other and sharing the dressing room together. That is one of the reasons we have got results. Results aren't only about the brand of cricket you play; there are many other factors involved, and in this format, we've had success because the boys genuinely enjoy being with each other," he signed off.

Upcoming Fixtures

Surya's men will take on Namibia on February 12 in Delhi, following the clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on February 15 in Colombo. (ANI)