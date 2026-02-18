The ICC has approved pacer Dilshan Madushanka as a replacement for an injured Matheesha Pathirana for the remainder of the T20 World Cup for Sri Lanka. Pathirana was ruled out after sustaining a muscle strain in his left leg.

Pacer Dilshan Madushanka has been approved as a replacement for an injured Matheesha Pathirana for the remainder of the ICC T20 World Cup for Sri Lanka, announced the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday.

A press release from the ICC said, "The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 has approved Dilshan Madushanka as a replacement for Matheesha Pathirana in the Sri Lanka squad. Madushanka was named as a replacement when Pathirana was ruled out after sustaining a muscle strain in his left leg during the team's previous match against Australia on February 16." The absence of this young, slingy pacer is a major blow to Sri Lanka as they head into the Super Eight stage. During the match against Australia, he had to leave the field of play after just four balls into his spell.

Who is Dilshan Madushanka?

Madushanka, a 25-year-old left-armer, has played 15 T20Is for Pakistan, taking 15 wickets at an average of 31.86 and an economy rate of 9.75, with best figures of 3/24. In 28 ODIs for the Lankan Lions, he has taken 50 wickets at an average of 25.02, with two four-fers and a five-wicket haul to his name. He has also played one Test for his side, but is yet to pick a wicket in the format.

Sri Lanka's Next Challenge

Sri Lanka, at the top of their group, will take on Zimbabwe on Thursday to decide the table-topper for Group B. (ANI)