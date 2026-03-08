Pep Guardiola received his sixth yellow card of the season during Manchester City’s FA Cup victory over Newcastle, earning a two-game domestic ban.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will serve a two-match domestic suspension after being booked for the sixth time this season. The incident occurred during Saturday’s FA Cup Fifth Round clash against Newcastle United at St. James’ Park, which City won 3-1.

Guardiola confronted fourth official Lewis Smith in the 54th minute after Kieran Trippier was penalised for fouling Jeremy Doku. The referee’s decision led to Guardiola’s caution, marking his sixth yellow card of the campaign.

Guardiola’s Reaction And Ban Details

Speaking after the match, Guardiola sarcastically remarked that he now holds “all the records,” including that of the manager with the most yellow cards. He added that the suspension would give him “a holiday” for the next two games.

The ban rules him out of Manchester City’s Premier League fixture against West Ham United on March 14 and their FA Cup quarter-final, with draws and schedule to be confirmed on Monday. However, he will be available for the EFL Cup final against Arsenal on March 22, as suspensions do not apply to domestic finals.

Meanwhile, striker Erling Haaland has missed City’s last three matches due to a minor injury sustained in training. Guardiola explained that he never planned to use Haaland against Newcastle, preferring him to focus on training rather than a short cameo. This could signal his return for City’s Champions League Round of 16 first leg against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu on March 11.

Haaland has been crucial this season, scoring 29 goals and providing seven assists in 39 appearances across competitions.