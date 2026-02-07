Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten 84 (49 balls) rescued India from a top-order collapse to post 161/9 against the USA. After slumping to 46/4, Yadav's late onslaught was crucial. Shadley van Schalkwyk starred for the USA with 4/25.

India managed to post a total of 161/9 against the USA in their T20 World Cup clash, thanks to an unbeaten 84 from captain Suryakumar Yadav. After a blistering start from the Americans, which saw Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, TILAK Varma and Shivam Dube fall cheaply, Yadav steadied the innings with crucial partnerships and a late onslaught, helping the defending champions post a competitive score.

USA Dominates Powerplay

After opting to bowl first, the USA got off to the perfect start as Ali Khan dismissed the dangerous Abhishek Sharma for a golden duck. Ishan Kishan then joined Tilak Varma, and the duo looked to steady the innings as they rebuilt. The duo added 37 runs before Shadley van Schalkwyk turned the game on its head, removing Ishan Kishan (20 off 16), Tilak Varma (25 off 16), and Shivam Dube for a golden duck in the final over of the powerplay. India were left in a tricky position at 46/4 at the end of the first six overs.

India in Deeper Trouble

After losing four wickets, captain Suryakumar Yadav and Rinku Singh tried to rebuild the innings. However, the pair could add only 26 runs before Mohammad Mohsin dismissed Rinku Singh for just six runs in 14 deliveries during the 12th over.

During the 13th over, Harmeet Singh got the big wicket of all-rounder Hardik Pandya, pushing India into deeper trouble. The defending champion slumped to 77/6.

Suryakumar Leads India's Fightback

Axar Patel joined Suryakumar Yadav at the crease and provided much-needed stability for India. The pair added a valuable 41-run stand to push India past the three-figure mark before Harmeet Singh struck again, claiming his second wicket by dismissing Axar Patel during the 17th over.

During the 18th over, Suryakumar Yadav completed his half-century in 36 deliveries as India reached 128/7.

During the 19th over, the Indian captain struck two boundaries before Shadley van Schalkwyk picked up his fourth wicket of the match by removing Arshdeep Singh for four runs. India scored 140/8 after the end of the 19th over.

During the 20th over, the Indian captain hammered 21 runs against Saurabh Netravalkar as India posted 161/9 on the board. Suryakumar Yadav remained unbeaten on 84 off 49 balls, with 10 fours and four towering sixes.

For the USA, Shadley van Schalkwyk (4/25) and Harmeet Singh (2/26) were among the wicket takers. (ANI)