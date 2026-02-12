Spinners dominated the T20 WC clash between India and Namibia, with 10 wickets falling to them. Despite India's batting struggles against spin, Varun Chakravarthy (3/7) and Axar Patel (2/20) skittled Namibia for 116 to secure a win.

Spinners Dominate in India-Namibia T20 WC Clash

It was spin bowling which reigned supreme during the ICC T20 World Cup clash between defending champions India and Namibia at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, as 10 wickets fell to tweakers on Thursday, the second-most in a men's T20I game played in India.

While it was Namibia skipper Gerald Erasmus who kept India to 209/9 with a four-wicket haul, for the Men in Blue, it was fine spells from Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel that ruined Namibia's day despite a fine start in the powerplay. 10 wickets falling to spin is the second-most in a T20I match held in India, after the India-New Zealand clash in the 2016 T20 World Cup at Nagpur, where 12 wickets fell to spinners.

Pace vs. Spin: A Statistical Breakdown

At the pace, 235 runs were scored throughout the match, and seven wickets were lost in 25.2 overs. The economy rate of pacers was 9.27, and 53 dots were bowled (dot percentage of 34.8 per cent).

By spinners, 10 wickets were taken while conceding just 88 runs in 13 overs, with an economy rate of 6.76. 39 dots were played against spin, with a 50 per cent dot percentage.

India's Batting Woes Against Spin

While the Men in Blue were exceptional against pace in their innings, getting 147 runs at loss of two wickets in 12 overs at an economy rate of 12.25 with just 23.6 per cent dots, they could get just 61 runs in eight overs at a loss of five wickets against spin, at an economy rate of 7.62 and a dot ball per centage of 45.8, playing out 22 dots against tweakers. Their weakness against spin was a major highlight of the match, even though Namibia did just as badly against Indian spinners Varun and Axar.

Spinners' Rising Prominence in T20 World Cup

Now, 18 games deep in the tournament, it is spinners who have thrown down 50.4 per cent of overs so far, the highest in a T20 WC edition, followed by 45.8 per cent in 2012 (held in Sri Lanka).

Match Summary: How India Secured Victory

After a blazing 24-ball 61 by Ishan and a 28-ball 52 by Hardik took India to 209/9 despite a four-fer from skipper Gerald Erasmus, India were challenged by Namibia well in the powerplay, as the visitors ended that phase at 57/1. From there, Varun Chakravarthy (3/7 in two overs), Axar Patel (2/20 in three overs) and Hardik Pandya (2/21 in four overs) turned the tide in India's favour, skittling Namibia out for 116 runs in 18.2 overs.

Current Group A Standings

India is at the top of Group A, with two wins in two matches, followed by Pakistan, with the same win-loss ratio. (ANI)