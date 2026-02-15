Sourav Ganguly downplays the pressure of the India-Pakistan T20 WC match, stating players face it daily. He views clashes with Australia or South Africa as equally big. He also assessed Pakistan's bowling as 'decent' but not what it used to be.

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly, ahead of the high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan, said it isn't any more pressure-packed than any other high-stakes match and believes players face pressure daily, whether against Australia, South Africa, England or anyone else. He stressed that at this level, composure, solid batting, and bowling matter and that every T20 World Cup game is equally big. India will face Pakistan on Sunday at the R. Premdasa Stadium in Colombo. The Men in Blue are 7-1 against the Men in Green in the Men's T20 World Cup.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"I don't think players will feel pressure just because it is India vs Pakistan. Players are used to pressure. They face it every day. When India plays Australia, South Africa or England, they also have to win. So playing Pakistan is no different for me. It was no different when I played, too. I never looked at Pakistan as a different team. When you play at this level, you handle pressure every day. So I don't see it as a problem. India has to go and play well. Bat well, bowl well. In big games, it is about keeping composure. Every World Cup game is a big game. When South Africa or New Zealand play India, it is as big as India-Pakistan, maybe even bigger. India vs South Africa is a bigger game than India vs Pakistan. If Australia qualify, India vs Australia is a bigger game too. There are no easy matches in the T20 World Cup. The players know that. They play the match, not the media hype around tough opponents." Ganguly said on JioHotstar.

Pakistan's strengths and weaknesses

Ganguly illuminated Pakistan's strengths and weaknesses before the high-voltage T20 World Cup clash against India on Sunday. Ganguly praised the Pakistan team, especially their bowling attack, while also noting that it is not the same fierce lineup it used to be. The former left-handed batter also added that a single player does not win or lose matches; it is about the overall team setup, which the men in green have a decent one.

"Pakistan have a good team as well. They have a good bowling attack. Everyone has their own strength. I don't think about who the biggest threat is because one player doesn't win or lose matches. They have Shaheen Shah Afridi, off-spinner Usman Tariq, Shadab Khan, who bowls leg spin, and Abrar Ahmed is there too. So Pakistan have a decent team. But they are not the same bowling attack as before. In the past, with Waqar Younis, Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar and Abdul Razzaq, Pakistan had a really fearsome attack. Their current bowling unit is not the same. But overall, as a team, they are good. And as I said, one individual does not win or lose cricket matches," Ganguly added.

On spinner Usman Tariq

Commenting on Tariq, the legend said that although he possesses an unorthodox action, he is still an off-spinner. Ganguly also added that he will have an advantage over left-handed batters, but still, right-handed batters such as Captain Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya will pose him a challenge. "Usman Tariq has an unusual slingy action, but he is an off-spinner. So Indian batters will play him as an off-spinner. I am sure they will find a way to play well against him. These days, batters hit sixes while standing still in the crease. There will be a lot of right-handed Indian batters against him, but India also has many left-handers. Usman Tariq will have a little advantage when bowling to lefties. But the right-handers like Hardik and Surya will cause problems for him," Ganguly said.