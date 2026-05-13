Australia have dropped pacer Darcie Brown from their ICC Women's T20 World Cup squad, opting for inexperienced left-armer Lucy Hamilton. Left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux will captain the side, which includes veterans like Ellyse Perry and Beth Mooney.

Surprise Selections in Aussie T20 World Cup Squad

In a massive move, Australia have left out pacer Darcie Brown out of their squad for this year's ICC Women's T20 World Cup to be held in England. Brown, who has 34 T20I wickets in 41 matches at an average of 25.20, has featured for the Aussies at the two most recent editions of the tournament, but selectors have opted for inexperienced left-armer Lucy Hamilton in her place, who has featured in just one T20I and a total of four international games so far, as per ICC.

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Hamilton's inclusion ahead of Brown is the only major surprise within the squad, with left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux set to lead the side despite recent injury concerns.

Squad Breakdown: From Rookies to Veterans

Hamilton led Australia at last year's ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup and has since made her debut across all formats since March 2026, across the tour of West Indies and the all-format home series against 50-over champions India.

The six-time champions have seasoned campaigners such as Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Ash Gardner, Tahlia McGrath and Megan Schutt in their ranks.

Two promising youngsters, Phoebe Litchfield, who played in the previous edition two years ago and Georgia Voll, making her tournament debut, are two exciting additions to the squad. Voll has so far scored 474 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of over 156, with a century and three fifties and played a crucial role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) second Women's Premier League (WPL) title win this year.

Perry, who has featured in every edition of the tournament since 2009, stands on the verge of becoming the first player to feature in 50 Women's T20 World Cup matches.

Having made her comeback into Australia's T20I side recently, Nicola Carey - part of the 2020 triumphant squad - also seals her spot. The 32-year-old had a promising WPL with Mumbai Indians (MI), scoring 149 runs in six innings at a strike rate of almost 142 and taking seven wickets.

Full Squad and Tournament Details

All-rounder Tahlia Wilson is included as the travelling reserve.

Australia are a part of Group 1 of the T20 World Cup, alongside South Africa, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Netherlands. In their tournament opener, the Aussies will lock horns with the Proteas on June 13 at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Australia squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Nicola Carey, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.

Travelling reserve: Tahlia Wilson

Australia's T20 World Cup fixtures (group stage) v South Africa: June 13, Manchester, 2:30 PM v Bangladesh: June 17, Headingley, 10:30 AM v Netherlands: June 20, Hampshire Bowl, 10:30 AM v Pakistan: June 23, Headingley, 6:30 PM v India: June 28, Lord's, 2:30 PM. (ANI)