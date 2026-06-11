Skipper Shivam Dube's unbeaten 45 off 26 balls led Arcs Andheri to a five-wicket victory over Aakash Tigers MWS in the T20 Mumbai League semi-final. Andheri chased down 151 with nine balls to spare to storm into the final at Wankhede Stadium.

Skipper Shivam Dube led from the front with a match-winning unbeaten knock as Arcs Andheri stormed into the final of the T20 Mumbai League 2026 with a five-wicket victory over Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs in the first semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

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After producing a disciplined bowling display to restrict the Tigers to 150/7, Andheri overcame a few hiccups in the chase before Dube's late fireworks guided them home with nine balls to spare.

Andheri's Rollercoaster Chase

Chasing 151, Andheri suffered an early setback when Musheer Khan was dismissed for a duck with just one run on the board. Opener Divyaansh Sksena and Arjun Tendulkar then steadied the innings with a 41-run partnership for the second wicket. However, Shams Mulani struck twice to swing the momentum back in favour of the Tigers, first removing Tendulkar (13) before dismissing the well-set Sksena for a brisk 34 off 16 balls, an innings featuring six fours and a six.

Prasad Pawar (26) and Pragnesh Kanpillewar (18) attempted to rebuild the chase with a valuable 40-run stand for the fourth wicket. Just as Andheri looked to be taking control, Ajit Yadav delivered a crucial double blow in the 13th over, dismissing both batters and reducing Andheri to 92/5.

With the chase hanging in the balance, Dube took charge. The Andheri skipper stitched together an unbroken 59-run partnership with Gaurav Jathar (11 not out) and finished unbeaten on 45 off just 26 deliveries, smashing five sixes and a four to seal his side's place in the final.

Disciplined Bowling Restricts Tigers

Earlier, six Andheri bowlers shared the wickets as they kept the Tigers' batting unit in check throughout the innings. Opting to bat first, Tigers skipper Sarfaraz Khan provided an aggressive start with a 34-run knock off 17 balls, including six fours and a six. Opener Jay Bista added 35 off 33 deliveries, while Harsh Rane (13) and Ajit Yadav (12) chipped in with useful contributions. However, the Tigers struggled to build substantial partnerships in the middle overs, with Saksham Parashar falling for a duck and the rest of the batting order failing to accelerate.

For Andheri, Ashutosh Ghagre was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2/21, while Tendulkar, Dube, Ajay Mishra, Musheer and Prasun Singh claimed a wicket apiece.

Path to the Final

Meanwhile, North Mumbai Panthers will take on MSC Maratha Royals in the second semi-final later tonight, with the winner advancing to Saturday's title clash.

Brief Scores

Brief Scores: Aakash Tigers MWS 150/7 in 20 overs (Jay Bista 35, Sarfaraz Khan 34; Ashutosh Ghagre 2/21) lost to Arcs Andheri 151/5 in 18.3 overs (Shivam Dube 45 not out, Divyaansh Sksena 34; Ajit Yadav 2/23, Shams Mulani 2/23) by 5 wickets.