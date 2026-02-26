Indian players Jennifer Luikham, Soha Sadiq, Sama Chevika Reddy, and Amodini Naik have received main draw wildcards for the Kalaburagi Open W35. The tournament marks the return of international women's tennis to the region after a decade.

Indian Players Secure Wildcard Entries

Indian players Jennifer Luikham, Soha Sadiq, Sama Chevika Reddy and Amodini Naik have been handed main draw wildcard entries for the upcoming Kalaburagi Open W35. Scheduled to be held from March 2-8 with qualifying rounds beginning on March 1, the Kalaburagi Open W35 will stage domestic talent firmly at the centre at the Chandrashekhar Patil Stadium in Kalaburagi, as per a press release from Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA).

The pathway to the main draw remains fiercely contested, with five additional Indians receiving qualifying wildcards. Potugari Chandana, Omna Yadav Davunaboina, Harshini Nagaraj, Snigdha Kanta and Hridayeshi Pai will compete in the qualifying rounds for a place in the final bracket. The qualifiers offer a high-stakes proving ground, providing exposure against international opposition and the chance to secure valuable ranking points.

International Tennis Returns to Kalaburagi

The 2026 edition marks a significant moment for the region, as international women's tennis returns to Kalaburagi after a decade, with the last professional women's event hosted here in 2015. The revival of the tournament reinforces Karnataka's growing stature as a consistent host of international tennis competitions and highlights the state's continued commitment to strengthening the women's professional circuit.

KSLTA on Promoting Indian Talent

"The Kalaburagi Open W35 marks another important milestone for tennis in Karnataka. We are proud to see four talented Indian players earn main draw wildcards. Tournaments of this level are crucial in providing young athletes with international exposure and valuable ranking opportunities at home. KSLTA remains firmly committed to creating more pathways for Indian players to compete, progress and succeed on the global stage," said Sunil Yajaman, Joint Secretary of the KSLTA.

Tournament Details and Prize Money

The tournament carries a prize purse of USD 30,000 along with valuable WTA ranking points and is expected to feature players from more than 11 nations, promising a week of high-quality competition in North Karnataka. (ANI)