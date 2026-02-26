Purani Dilli 6 will hold open trials for the Delhi Premier League 2026 on March 5 and 6 at St Stephen's Ground. Aiming to rebuild after a tough season, the trials will be overseen by former Indian cricketer and coach Vijay Dahiya.

Purani Dilli 6 has announced open trials ahead of the upcoming Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026. The trials will be conducted on March 5 and March 6, 2026, at St Stephen's Ground, Mori Gate, with a reporting time of 8:00 AM.

After an impressive showing in Season 1, Purani Dilli 6 experienced a challenging Season 2. Determined to bounce back stronger, the franchise is now focused on identifying fresh talent and rebuilding momentum for DPL 2026.

Aims for Strong Comeback

Akash Nangia, Owner of Purani Dilli 6, expressed confidence ahead of the trials saying, "Season 1 showcased the potential and fighting spirit of Purani Dilli 6. While Season 2 did not go as planned, it has only strengthened our resolve. These trials are an opportunity to discover new match-winners and build a squad that reflects the pride and passion of Purani Dilli."

Trials Under Veteran Coach Vijay Dahiya

This trial will be conducted under the guidance of Vijay Dahiya, a veteran coach (IPL franchise coach) and former Indian cricketer, whose experience and leadership continue to inspire young talents.

Head Coach Vijay Dahiya emphasised the team's vision, saying, "Trials are the foundation of every successful team. We are looking for players with skill, discipline, and the hunger to perform under pressure. Purani Dilli 6 is committed to providing a platform where talent meets opportunity."

The trials are open to aspiring cricketers aiming to showcase their abilities and earn a chance to represent Purani Dilli 6 in the Delhi Premier League 2026. (ANI)