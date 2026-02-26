Karun Chandhok had an 'unforgettable experience' driving Sebastian Vettel's championship-winning Red Bull RB8 at the Buddh International Circuit. He called it a 'very special day' to drive the car that won the 2012 Indian GP at his home track.

An 'Unforgettable Experience' for Chandhok

Former Indian Formula 1 driver Karun Chandhok described driving Sebastian Vettel's Red Bull R8 at the Buddh International Circuit on Thursday as an unforgettable experience, calling it a "very special day."

The legendary RB8, driven by Sebastian Vettel, won the F1 Indian Grand Prix in Delhi NCR back in 2012, en route to winning a historic World Drivers' and Constructors Championship double. The Buddh International Circuit, which hosted its first Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix in 2011, holds a special place in Indian motorsport history. Driving Vettel's championship-winning Red Bull R8 offered Chandhok a rare opportunity to relive the legacy of one of F1's most iconic cars while celebrating his connection to his home track.

"When I went out to the pits, I just thought how lucky I am in a country of 1.4 billion people. Coming back here to my home circuit and driving the car that won the race here, I just thought this is a special moment, and I'm a very lucky boy," Chandhok told ANI.

The former Indian Formula 1 driver added that the combination of the historic car and his home track made the experience uniquely enjoyable. "I had a wonderful time enjoying a wonderful racetrack in one of the greatest cars in F1, and I had a lot of fun. So, this was a very special day."

Potential Return of Indian Grand Prix

Recently, there have been reports regarding the government considering bringing back Formula 1 to the Buddh International Circuit, almost thirteen years after the last race was held at the track. Sports Ministry sources had said earlier this month that the Formula 1 race in Greater Noida could soon make a comeback. Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently visited the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Greater Noida, signalling potential plans to revive the Indian Grand Prix.

When asked about recent media reports of reviving Formula 1 in India, Chandhok has welcomed it, describing it as an "encouraging" first step. Speaking to ANI, Chandhok said, "It'll be wonderful to have the Indian Grand Prix back. I've only seen the media reports. It's the first step."

Chandhok added that while the initial interest is positive, several logistical and regulatory steps remain before the race can return to the Formula 1 calendar. "Then you've got to go through the next process of the funding of it, the government legislation of it, finding a slot in the calendar, and then the infrastructure. You know, there will be a lot of upgrades that have to happen here at Booth Circuit, but it's always the first step is somebody having the will to do it. So very, very encouraged, and I would love to see the Indian Grand Prix back," Chandhok added.

Red Bull Moto Jam Details

Meanwhile, Arvid Lindblad, who is of Indian-origin and on his third trip to India, will headline the Red Bull Moto Jam later in the week, on March 1. The Red Bull Moto Jam will also feature Abdo Feghali, a globally celebrated drift athlete from Lebanon and a Guinness World Record holder for the longest continuous drift (11.18 km), Aras Gibieza, a former professional bike racer who is regarded as one of the most iconic stunt bikers in the world, professional drift and stunt driver from UAE Abdulrahman Alraeesi, freestyle motocross rider Sebastian Westberg, Russian Supercross champion Roman Karymov, who is well known for his aggressive riding style and stylish tricks, and Greg Rowbottom, a UK-born freestyle motocross rider based in Spain, who is well known strong connection with crowds.

While the RB8 will be the headline act on March 1, at the India Expo Centre, the other vehicles that are tasked with enthralling motorsports fans are the BMW M3 e92, Triumph Street Triple, Land Cruiser 100, Kawasaki KX 450, and the KTM 450SX. (ANI)