Cristiano Ronaldo acquired a 25% stake in Spanish second-division club Almeria through CR7 Sports Investments. The Al-Nassr star said it fulfills a long-time ambition to own a club and support the Saudi-owned team’s growth.

Cristiano Ronaldo announced on Thursday that he had acquired a 25 per cent stake in Saudi-owned Spanish second-division club Almeria.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"This strategic investment in UD Almeria reflects Ronaldo's long-term commitment to professional football ownership," said a statement from his new sports holding company CR7 Sports Investments which gave no financial details of the deal.

"It has been a long-time ambition of mine to contribute to football," the statement quoted Ronaldo as saying.

Almeria, who were last in the Spanish top flight in 2024, are third in the Spanish second division, one point out of the automatic promotion places.

"Almeria is a Spanish club with strong foundations and clear potential for growth."

Ronaldo Aims to Push for Almeria's Growth

The club is owned by the Saudi group SMC.

"I look forward to working alongside the leadership team to support the club's next phase of growth," said Ronaldo, who has played in the Saudi Pro League for Al Nasser since 2023.

Almeria's president, Mohamed Al Khereiji, suggested the player would be particularly be involved in the club's youth programme.

"He is considered the best on the pitch," Al Khereiji said. "He knows the Spanish leagues very well and understands the potential of what we are building."

Ronaldo Owns Stake in Al Nassr

Ronald, who also owns a stake in his Saudi club, last October became the first footballer included in Bloomberg's 'Billionaire Index'.

He recently returned to the Al-Nassr first team after a spat over the way Public Investment Fund (PIF), the national sovereign wealth fund which controls four clubs in the league, handled the winter transfer window.

He has scored four times in the last three games.

Ronaldo is set to take part in his sixth World Cup next summer although he has suggested that, aged 41, it could be his last World Cup.