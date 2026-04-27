Real Madrid confirmed Kylian Mbappé has suffered a left leg muscle injury, ruling him out for the rest of the season. The setback ends his chase for the Pichichi but ensures fitness ahead of the World Cup.

Real Madrid have announced that Kylian Mbappé will miss the remainder of the season after sustaining an injury to the semitendinosus muscle in his left leg. The French forward’s absence leaves Los Blancos without one of their most influential players as the campaign draws to a close.

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The club confirmed the diagnosis, stating that the problem will sideline Mbappé until the summer. While the setback rules him out of domestic competition, it is expected to allow him to recover fully in time for the upcoming World Cup.

Mbappé’s injury effectively ends his pursuit of the Pichichi trophy, a battle he had been engaged in throughout his second season in Madrid. Despite scoring consistently, his campaign concludes without a single title, a disappointment for both the player and the club. Looking Ahead

Although the news is a blow for Real Madrid, the assurance that Mbappé will be fit for international duty provides some consolation. His recovery timeline means he should be available to represent France at the World Cup, beginning in June.

The injury marks a frustrating conclusion to his season in Spain, leaving questions about how Madrid will cope without his presence in the final stretch of fixtures.

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