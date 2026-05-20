Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto credited the 'healthy competition' in his bowling attack for the 2-0 Test series win over Pakistan. He praised bowlers for stepping up in pressure situations, sealing a 78-run win in the second Test.

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto hailed the "healthy competition" within his bowling attack after his side sealed a dominant 2-0 Test series win over Pakistan, saying the bowlers' ability to deliver in pressure situations proved decisive throughout the series. Bangladesh wrapped up a 78-run victory in the second Test with left-arm spinner Taijul Islam starring with six wickets in the fourth innings after taking three in the first. Bangladesh's spin attack claimed 22 wickets across the series, while the pace unit contributed 18 wickets, led by fast bowler Nahid Rana, who picked up 11 wickets, including a five-wicket haul in Dhaka.

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Healthy competition key to success: Shanto

"I think it is this healthy competition that won us the Test series against Pakistan," Shanto said, as per ESPNcricinfo. "It is good to have this kind of healthy competition. Whoever is given the responsibility of bowling they have stepped up. It is also desirable to see a bowler cutting out the runs or taking wickets when the team is under pressure. I think it is good that everyone understands how important the moments are. I hope that we don't get too excited and prepare well before the next Test match. We have to correct the mistakes, but let this healthy competition thrive."

Shanto admitted Bangladesh faced anxious moments on the fifth morning when Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan and Sajid Khan frustrated the hosts with a stubborn partnership. The pair counterattacked with regular boundaries and survived a couple of close chances before Bangladesh regained control. "It is hard to explain the emotion of that one hour today. To be very honest, we were under pressure as they were batting well. I must, however, say that our team has improved in controlling their emotions and not panicking in these situations. We haven't reached the level of calmness of top teams, but I am definitely happy with our progress, as a captain," said Shanto.

Praise for experienced players

The Bangladesh skipper also credited the experienced players in the side for helping him navigate tense situations on the field. "I think I am very lucky that Mushfiq bhai is in the field. I also had the likes of Litton, Miraz and Mominul bhai, but in such moments, I like to discuss a little with the others. I think almost everyone came up to me with their advice. All of our players think about the team. It is often difficult to make decisions in these crunch moments, so if you get such help from those around you, it is definitely a bonus," he added.

Litton Das's 'textbook' innings

Bangladesh's victory was set up by a crucial first-innings recovery after they had slumped to 116 for six. Wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das then produced a vital century while farming the strike effectively with the lower order, including Taijul. "I think Litton's innings was a textbook example of playing for the team. It was an outstanding effort. The way Litton batted with responsibility in that situation, you realise just how big teams operate. Everyone in the dressing room had the belief that Litton could give us those important runs. Everyone knew that Taijul bhai would provide support to Litton," Shanto said.

He further added, "There was also great communication from Litton, who sent a message about what type of innings we want him to play. Credit goes to Litton; we would have fallen behind a lot in that first innings."

'A complete team performance'

Reflecting on the series as a whole, Shanto said Bangladesh's collective work ethic had laid the foundation for one of their most complete Test performances. "We certainly haven't played so well over two Test matches. It is something to be proud of," the Bangladesh Test captain said. "The way every cricketer worked hard, both with bat and ball. Even those who didn't play and our coaching staff, everyone wanted to raise our bar by trying to win this Test series. I am really proud of these work ethics."

"You always want to beat a quality team like Pakistan in such a dominant fashion. Everyone put in a lot of hard work and dedication in their preparation for this series. We were focused on winning the series, regardless of some players not playing up to expectations. We have to take advantage of this success. I think a bit of fine-tuning and improvement in certain areas will really help us get better," said Shanto.

The series also featured several heated exchanges between the two teams, including a verbal altercation involving Shanto and Rizwan during the fourth day of the Sylhet Test. Shanto said Bangladesh's confidence stemmed from the strength of their bowling attack. "When you have a quality bowling attack, we can give back. We can now win those battles with the bowling attack. I think it allows me to set fields to attack the opposition. But this is the beauty of Test cricket. I think it helps the bowlers when you can win those battles. It was nice to see us giving them a tough time," he concluded.