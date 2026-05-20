NZ captain Amelia Kerr is confident her team can defend their T20 World Cup crown, citing improved squad depth and belief. She highlighted key players stepping up and her own excellent form ahead of the tournament in England and Wales.

New Zealand captain Amelia Kerr believes that her team is well placed to defend their ICC Women's T20 World Cup crown, citing improved squad depth, strong recent performances and growing belief within the side ahead of the tournament in England and Wales.

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The White Ferns skipper said the squad had evolved significantly since lifting the title two years ago, with multiple players now stepping up in key moments. "In the two years since we lifted the trophy, our depth has improved. The most pleasing thing of late is when we have been successful, it has involved different players stepping up at different times," Kerr wrote in an ICC column.

Improved Squad Depth

"Izzy Gaze has done so in a few games, Rosemary Mair got a five-for recently against South Africa, there are so many different players putting their hands up and putting in significant performances for their country," said Kerr.

Kerr's Captaincy and Prolific Form

Kerr heads into the tournament in excellent form after a prolific series against South Africa, where she scored 276 runs and extended her record streak to 11 consecutive T20I scores of 30 or more. The performances also helped her reclaim the top spot in the ICC Women's T20I all-rounder rankings.

Reflecting on her stint as captain, Kerr said the leadership role has brought a fresh dimension to her game. "On a personal note, I've really enjoyed captaining since coming into the role earlier this year," she said. "I've always loved thinking about the game, so I'm enjoying the tactical side of it as well as the off-field elements, such as how to get the best out of the people around you. It's a pleasure to lead this group, and I want to lead from the front, step up and take responsibility," Kerr added.

Blend of Youth and Experience

New Zealand's squad combines experienced campaigners with emerging talent. Veterans Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine are set to feature in their 10th Women's T20 World Cup, while newcomers Nensi Patel and Izzy Sharp will make their debut appearances at the global event.

Kerr recalled her own first World Cup experience and expressed excitement for the young players entering the world stage. "I remember my first World Cup for New Zealand was in the UK in 2017, and this year Nensi (Patel) and Izzy Sharp are appearing at their first one, which is such a special opportunity for them," said ace Kiwi all-rounder.

Tribute to Retiring Legends

The skipper also paid tribute to the senior trio Devine, Bates and Lea Tahuhu, all of whom are expected to retire from international cricket after the tournament. "We have three of the greats leaving the group after this competition in the form of Sophie (Devine), Suzie (Bates) and Lea (Tahuhu). When you are talking about the greats of New Zealand cricket, they are three names that will always be thrown around. Winning and success help, but in terms of what we can control off the field, hopefully we can make it a really special last tour for them," said Kerr.

Final Preparations and Title Ambitions

New Zealand will play host to England women's national cricket team in a three-match T20I series ahead of the World Cup as part of their preparations. The White Ferns are drawn in Group 2 alongside England, Ireland, Scotland, Sri Lanka and the West Indies.

Kerr believes familiarity with English conditions and confidence gained from their previous triumph could prove crucial in another title push. "Playing England in ODIs and T20Is in the run-up is a great way to prepare for the World Cup," said the Kiwi skipper. "Becoming champions two years ago was an incredible achievement, and it has given us belief as we look to do it again. Ultimately, we've done it before, and we know we are capable of doing it, so the main factor is that belief. If we have a strengths-based approach and nail the things we do really well, we have a good chance of winning the World Cup," she concluded.

The World Cup will be held next month. (ANI)