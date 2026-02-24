Former umpire Steve Bucknor admitted his LBW decision against Sachin Tendulkar in Brisbane 2003 was a mistake. The call shocked at the time, and Bucknor’s confession confirms what many believed about one of cricket’s most controversial dismissals.

Former West Indies umpire Steve Bucknor has admitted that one of his most infamous decisions against Sachin Tendulkar was a mistake. Now 79, Bucknor reflected on the controversial LBW call during the Brisbane Test in 2003–04, a moment that remains etched in the memory of Indian cricket fans.

Bucknor, who officiated in more than 120 Test matches and multiple World Cups, was widely respected for his calm demeanor. Yet, his career is still remembered for several contentious calls against Tendulkar, none more debated than the dismissal in Brisbane.

The Brisbane Test incident

In the first innings of the match, Tendulkar attempted to leave a delivery from Jason Gillespie. The ball struck his pads, prompting a loud appeal from the Australian team. Bucknor raised his finger, ruling Tendulkar out for just three runs. The decision stunned fans and commentators alike, with Tony Greig describing it live as “a dreadful decision.”

Replays showed the ball had pitched outside off and swung sharply back, but its height meant it would have sailed well above the stumps. Tendulkar’s shocked reaction on the field captured the disbelief of millions watching.

Bucknor’s admission

Speaking to the West Indies Cricket Umpires’ Association, Bucknor acknowledged the error. “Giving Sachin Tendulkar out leg before wicket, and it’s a matter of knowing that it was a mistake, but until this day, every day, people talk about it,” he said.

“Why did I give him out? Was he out and so on? But then in life, mistakes happen. I have accepted that it was a mistake, and life goes on,” Bucknor added.

His words confirm what fans have long argued, that Tendulkar was wrongly dismissed at a crucial stage of the Test.

The incident remains one of the most debated umpiring calls in cricket history. Sachin Tendulkar, at the peak of his career, was denied the chance to build a significant innings in a high-profile series. Decisions like the Brisbane LBW are now subject to review systems, reducing the likelihood of such controversies.