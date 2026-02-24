Following his marriage to Sophie Shine, Shikhar Dhawan refuted false social media claims, saying he carries no baggage from his past. He urged fans and media to avoid clickbait, focus on positivity, and respect his new chapter in life.

Former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan, who recently got remarried, reacted to social media speculations about his personal life. Dhawan married for the second time as he tied the knot with Sophie Shine on Saturday, February 21.

The marriage took place in the Delhi-NCR region and was attended by his relatives, family, and his close friends, including former Indian teammates Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, and Yuzvendra Chahal. Dhawan and Sophie got engaged on January 12 this year, when the couple announced their engagement on Instagram, and a month later, they got married in a private ceremony.

Dhawan earlier married Ayesha Mukherjee in October 2012, but the marriage ended in divorce after the Delhi Family Court granted the divorce in October 2023 on the grounds of mental cruelty during their marriage. A couple of years later, in 2025, a former Indian captain announced his relationship with Sophie Shine, who is of Irish descent.

Dhawan Slams ‘Disappointing’ Statement on his Personal Life

A few days after his marriage to Sophie Shine, Shikhar Dhawan responded to speculation about his personal life. Dhawan’s marriage was in the spotlight across social media, given a viral post falsely claimed he had said his ex‑wife, Ayesha Mukherjee, once told him no one would marry him after their separation and insinuated his remarriage was a ‘reply’ to that remark.

This prompted Dhawan to refute the viral post. Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), the former Indian captain slammed the ‘disappointing and false statements’ about his personal life, adding that he is not carrying any baggage from his past marriage.

“I have come across some posts on social media attributing a disappointing statement about my personal life. I have never carried baggage from the past be it on the pitch or outside. I firmly believe in the power of positivity while respecting my past,” the former India captain.

“This is a new chapter in my life, and I feel truly grateful for the love and blessings I have received from my fans, friends, family, well-wishers, and media,” he added.

Shikhar Dhawan has a child from his first marriage to Ayesha Mukherjee, a son, Zoravar Dhawan. Following the divorce from Ayesha, Dhawan was unable to maintain his regular contact with his son, despite being granted visitation rights and video‑call access by the court, as his ex-wife reportedly blocked him from all virtual communication channels, and thus, he was not able to speak to Zoravar in person for extended periods.

‘Breed Off My Name with Click Bait’

Further reacting to social media speculation about his personal life. Shikhar Dhawan urged his fans, followers, and media not to trade on his name with clickbait and insensitive and false statements, but rather spread positivity and love.

“I strongly urge people to not breed off my name with click bait, insensitive and false statements on social media. Let's spread love and positivity,” Dhawan added.

“Thank you!” he concluded.

Shikhar Dhawan retired from his cricketing career in 2024, ending a distinguished career in which he played 34 Tests, 167 ODIs, and 68 T20Is, and amassed 10867 runs, including 24 centuries and 55 fifties, at an average of 39.66 in 269 matches.

About his personal life, Dhawan first met Sophie Shine at a restaurant in Dubai, became friends, and over time, their friendship blossomed into a romantic relationship. The rumours of their relationship first came to the spotlight when Sophie was seen in attendance with Dhawan at the Champions Trophy 2025.

In May 2025, the couple finally put the speculations by confirming their relationship on social media.