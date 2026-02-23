3 Alarming Stats Prove Tilak Varma Must Be Axed From India’s T20 World Cup Super 8 Lineup
Tilak Varma’s poor returns in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s have raised serious doubts. From low averages to spin struggles, here are three worrying stats that strengthen calls for his exclusion from India’s playing XI.
Current Form Shows No Reliability or Impact
Tilak’s dismissal against South Africa was not an isolated failure. Across five innings in the tournament, he has averaged just 21.40 with a strike rate of 118.88. Crucially, he has failed to cross 35 even once, leaving India without either stability or explosive scoring at the No.3 position. His inability to rediscover form since returning from injury has hurt India’s batting balance.
Persistent Struggles Against Spin Bowling
Even beyond this tournament, Tilak’s record against spin remains a glaring weakness. His overall T20I strike rate against spinners is only 128.40, with a dot-ball percentage of 32.8 across 363 deliveries. The trend has worsened since last year, when he managed a strike rate under 114 against spin in 234 balls. With India set to face Zimbabwe and West Indies, both armed with quality spin options, Tilak’s vulnerability could be ruthlessly exposed.
Home Conditions Offer No Advantage
Most batters thrive in familiar home conditions, but Tilak has been an exception. While his average in T20Is played in India stands at 39.83, his strike rate is only 130.24. Since 2024, that figure has dipped further to 121.23. With the World Cup being staged on home soil, his inability to accelerate scoring places added pressure on teammates to take risks, destabilizing the batting order.
