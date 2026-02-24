5 Explosive Triple H Booking Decisions on RAW That Set Fire to Elimination Chamber Build
Triple H’s fingerprints were all over this week’s WWE RAW, with several decisions shaping the road to Elimination Chamber 2026 and WrestleMania 42. Here are five things he got right on the red brand.
AJ Styles’ emotional farewell
The main event of RAW paid tribute to AJ Styles in his final appearance on the show. Styles delivered a heartfelt speech, thanking fans and reflecting on his career. The locker room joined him, with The Undertaker making a surprise appearance. The Deadman announced that Styles will be inducted into this year’s Hall of Fame, ensuring The Phenomenal One’s legacy is honored.
Raquel Rodriguez surprises in qualifier
Raquel Rodriguez secured her place in the Women’s Elimination Chamber by defeating IYO SKY and Kairi Sane in a Triple Threat match. Many expected SKY to advance, but Triple H gave Rodriguez the opportunity instead. With WWE’s booking often criticized for predictability, this move injected freshness into the road to WrestleMania. Rodriguez has been spotlighted heavily this year, and her win positions her as a favorite in Chicago.
JeVon Evans earns spotlight
JeVon Evans has quickly become one of WWE’s most promising stars. Fans have rallied behind his performances, and Triple H rewarded him with a spot in the Men’s Elimination Chamber. On RAW, Evans faced former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston in Atlanta. The Young OG scored a big win, fueling momentum ahead of the Chamber. His showing sets him up as a potential dark horse against names like Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes.
Brock Lesnar’s open challenge
Brock Lesnar returned to RAW in Atlanta, thrilling fans after his Royal Rumble appearance. Speculation swirled about his WrestleMania feud, but WWE swerved expectations. Instead of a confrontation, Paul Heyman and Lesnar announced an open challenge for WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas. This bold move puts the locker room on notice and gives Triple H flexibility to craft a compelling storyline for The Beast Incarnate.
Liv Morgan makes WrestleMania choice
Liv Morgan, winner of the Women’s Royal Rumble, finally declared her WrestleMania opponent. On RAW, she chose Stephanie Vaquer and the Women’s World Championship. Triple H has carefully built tension between Morgan and Vaquer, with promos highlighting their contrasting journeys. Morgan’s decisive moment this week solidified the rivalry, laying the groundwork for one of WrestleMania’s most anticipated matches.
