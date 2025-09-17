Manchester United is in crisis after a disastrous start, putting immense pressure on manager Ruben Amorim. New owners INEOS are exploring alternatives but face a staggering £12 million payout if they sack Amorim before his contract's one-year mark.

Manchester United’s defeat in Sunday’s Manchester derby has left the club in crisis mode, with the Red Devils sinking to 14th place in the Premier League table. Pressure is mounting on manager Ruben Amorim, whose reign has already been branded disastrous. The Portuguese coach currently holds the lowest win rate of any United manager since World War II, and his stubborn refusal to adapt his system has only intensified doubts about his future.

INEOS Stay Patient – For Now

Despite United’s worst league start in 33 years, new owners INEOS have so far refused to panic. Reports suggest, however, that the hierarchy are quietly exploring alternatives should results fail to improve. Sir Jim Ratcliffe must weigh the footballing concerns against the financial reality: sacking Amorim before November would cost United a staggering £12 million payout, according to The Daily Mail.

The 40-year-old would be entitled to the sum if dismissed within the first year of his contract, which runs until mid-November. His backroom staff would also require hefty compensation. That would make Amorim’s dismissal the second-most expensive managerial payoff in club history, behind only José Mourinho.

The True Cost of Another Pay-Off

United’s managerial churn has already taken a brutal toll financially. More than £54 million has been paid in compensation to the previous five coaches and their teams:

David Moyes – £5.2m

Louis van Gaal – £8.4m

José Mourinho – £19.6m

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – £10.5m

Erik ten Hag – £10.4m

Adding Amorim’s package to that list would test United’s already strained finances. Ratcliffe himself admitted last year that the club would have “gone bust before Christmas” had INEOS not stepped in. Another payout of this scale could once again push the club into dangerous territory.

Amorim’s Own Promise

Interestingly, Amorim might have left himself open to scrutiny when he made a bold pledge after last season’s heartbreaking Europa League final defeat. At the time, he insisted: “If the board and the fans feel that I am not the right guy, I will go the next day without any conversation about compensation.”

Whether he and INEOS honor that promise remains to be seen. For now, the club hopes results on the pitch can turn things around. But if the slump continues, Old Trafford could once again become the site of a costly managerial exit-one United can ill afford.