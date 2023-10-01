Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asian Games 2023: Tajinderpal Singh Toor wins Gold in men's shot put event

    In a remarkable display of strength and skill, Tajinderpal Singh Toor secured the coveted gold medal in the shot put event at the 2023 Asian Games. His outstanding performance adds to India's growing medal tally.

    sports Asian Games 2023: Tajinderpal Singh Toor wins Gold in men's shot put event osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 1, 2023, 5:36 PM IST

    Tajinderpal Singh Toor secured a resounding victory by clinching the gold medal in the shot put event at the 2023 Asian Games. His exceptional performance and remarkable prowess in shot put showcased his dedication and skill, earning him a well-deserved place atop the podium. Tajinderpal Singh Toor's gold medal triumph adds to India's medal tally and underscores the nation's strength in athletics on the international stage.

    India's Tajinderpal Singh Toor secured the gold medal in the men's shot put event at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Sunday. This victory marked India's second gold in track and field at the event. Toor joined an illustrious group of Indian shot putters, becoming the fourth to successfully defend their Asian Games title, following in the footsteps of Parduman Singh Brar (1954 and 1958), Joginder Singh (1966 and 1970), and Bahadur Singh Chouhan (1978 and 1982). Toor's journey to gold was marked by ups and downs. His initial monstrous throw, which landed around the 20m mark, was unfortunately ruled a no throw. His second attempt met the same fate. However, Toor found his rhythm in his third attempt, achieving a legal throw of 19.51m. At this point, Saudi Arabia's Mohamed Daouda Tolo led the field with a best throw of 19.93m.

    Toor's determination shone through in his fourth attempt, where he unleashed a massive 20.06m throw to claim the top spot. Tolo countered with a 20.18m throw to regain the lead. Although Toor's fifth attempt was unsuccessful, he saved his best for last, delivering a phenomenal 20.36m throw in his sixth and final attempt. Tolo couldn't surpass Toor's outstanding performance and had to settle for silver. The 28-year-old Toor, a firm favorite to defend his 2018 gold, holds the distinction of being the sole Indian Asian record holder in individual events. Despite his impressive achievements, he has grappled with injuries in recent years, including a groin injury sustained during the Asian Championships in July. Despite these challenges, Toor's indomitable spirit and commitment to his sport have solidified India's legacy as a dominant force in shot put on the Asian Games stage.

    Also Read: Asian Games 2023: India's Harmilan Bains secures Silver in Women's 1500m event

    Last Updated Oct 1, 2023, 6:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Asian Games 2023: India's Harmilan Bains secures Silver in Women's 1500m event osf

    Asian Games 2023: India's Harmilan Bains secures Silver in Women's 1500m event

    Asian Games 2023: Avinash Sable claims gold medal in men's 3000 m steeplechase event osf

    Asian Games 2023: Avinash Sable claims gold medal in men's 3000 m steeplechase event

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Yuzvendra Chahal opens up about his omission from the Indian squad osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Yuzvendra Chahal opens up about his omission from the Indian squad

    Shooting Asian Games 2023: Kynan Chenai wins bronze in trap event; India's shooting campaign ends with 22 medals osf

    Asian Games 2023: Kynan Chenai wins bronze in trap event; India's shooting campaign ends with 22 medals

    football EPL 2023/24: Exact reason why VAR disallowed Liverpool star Luis Diaz's goal against Tottenham revealed osf

    EPL 2023/24: Exact reason why VAR disallowed Liverpool star Luis Diaz's goal against Tottenham revealed

    Recent Stories

    Asian Games 2023: India's Harmilan Bains secures Silver in Women's 1500m event osf

    Asian Games 2023: India's Harmilan Bains secures Silver in Women's 1500m event

    Lal Salaam release date OUT: Aishwarya Rajnikanth's directorial venture to feature Kapil Dev, Rajnikanth ATG

    Lal Salaam release date OUT: Aishwarya Rajnikanth's directorial venture to feature Kapil Dev, Rajnikanth

    Pondicherry to Hampi: 7 places for October travel in South India ATG

    Pondicherry to Hampi: 7 places for October travel in South India

    Victoria Falls to Angel Falls: 7 most DANGEROUS waterfalls ATG

    Victoria Falls to Angel Falls: 7 most DANGEROUS waterfalls

    Asian Games 2023: Avinash Sable claims gold medal in men's 3000 m steeplechase event osf

    Asian Games 2023: Avinash Sable claims gold medal in men's 3000 m steeplechase event

    Recent Videos

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon