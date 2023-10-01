Asian Games 2023: India's Harmilan Bains secures Silver in Women's 1500m event

Harmilan Bains emerges as a star athlete at the 2023 Asian Games, clinching the coveted silver medal in the Women's 1500m event. Her remarkable performance adds to India's growing medal tally.

