    Asian Games 2023: India's Harmilan Bains secures Silver in Women's 1500m event

    Harmilan Bains emerges as a star athlete at the 2023 Asian Games, clinching the coveted silver medal in the Women's 1500m event. Her remarkable performance adds to India's growing medal tally.

    Asian Games 2023: India's Harmilan Bains secures Silver in Women's 1500m event
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 1, 2023, 6:05 PM IST

    

    Last Updated Oct 1, 2023, 6:05 PM IST
