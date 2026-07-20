Thousands celebrated in Madrid after Spain won the 2026 FIFA World Cup, defeating Argentina 1-0. Ferran Torres scored the winner in extra time, securing Spain's second world title. A public victory celebration is planned at Cibeles Palace.

Madrid Erupts in Celebration

Thousands of Spanish soccer fans packed the streets of Madrid and its surroundings to celebrate Spain's historic victory in the 2026 World Cup Final. Thousands of La Roja supporters flooded the heart of Madrid, dressed in Spain's iconic red jerseys, with faces painted in the national colours and giant flags waving proudly as they celebrated the country's long-awaited second FIFA World Cup star. The streets of Madrid were transformed into a vibrant sea of red and yellow as thousands of jubilant fans sang, chanted and cheered through the night, celebrating Spain's long-awaited second FIFA World Cup triumph.

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'Reverse of the World' Victory Parade

To commemorate their historic triumph, Spain announced a public victory celebration titled "Reverse of the World", being held on July 20 at the Cibeles Communications Palace in Madrid. It will be free entry for supporters on a first-come, first-served basis until the venue reaches full capacity.

Spain Dethrones Argentina in Tense Final

Spain clinched their second FIFA World Cup title after defeating defending champions Argentina 1-0 in extra time at New York New Jersey Stadium, ending a 16-year wait for their second world crown since their historic triumph in 2010.

Ferran Torres the Hero

Substitute Ferran Torres emerged as Spain's hero, scoring the decisive goal in the 106th minute after reacting quickest to a loose ball inside the penalty area following Pedro Porro's cross and Nico Williams' assist.

La Roja's Dominant Performance

La Roja dominated the final from start to finish, controlling 68 per cent of possession and registering 20 shots, including 11 on target, while restricting Argentina to just four attempts.